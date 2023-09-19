Doctor Who has given fans a new look at RuPaul’s Drag Race two-time winner Jinkx Monsoon in their upcoming role as a campy villain.

The British sci-fi series returns to our TV screens in November for three 60th-anniversary special episodes, before the new season begins next year.

The specials and new season, with queer TV legend Russell T Davies back at the helm, are shaping up to be a celebration of some of the best queer talent in the entertainment industry.

In April, it was announced that non-binary drag star Monsoon – the only contestant in Drag Race history to win the crown twice, on season five and All Stars seven – would serve up extra-terrestrial brilliance in a role in season 14.

It was revealed she’d be playing a terrifying, but exceedingly camp, new villain, dubbed “the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet”, which swiftly sent queer Doctor Who fans into meltdown.

In the first look at Monsoon in character, it became clear that the villain will be a music conductor of sorts, as the character’s outfit is emblazoned with piano keys.

Yesterday (18 September), in celebration of the queen’s 36th birthday, the official Doctor Who social media pages shared a new look at the menacing character.

Speaking earlier this year about their role, Monsoon said they were happy to be “taking up space” and bringing some queer representation to the sci-fi genre.

“We’re celebrating queer people in the media and that’s possibly what’s riling up the GOP [US Republican Party] so much,” they told Variety.

“They can’t stand that we are finally getting our room and our position in the world. We’re finally taking up our space and it’s p***ing a lot of people off. And I love it.”

The new series will include a roster of LGBTQ+ stars, including Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble, the daughter of Catherine Tate’s much-loved former companion, Donna.

Trans ally David Tennant will reprise his role as the Doctor for the anniversary specials, before queer Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa takes over the iconic role in the new year.

Pete MacHale will become the first trans man to pop up in the Whoniverse, while fellow transgender newcomer Mary Malone will also appear.

It’s a Sin actor Neil Patrick Harris and Looking‘s Jonathan Groff will also feature, while last week it was announced that lesbian national treasure Miriam Margolyes will play the villainous Meep in the specials.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in November.