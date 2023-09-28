Elliot Page has revealed some of the “awesome” books they’ve been reading recently.

The actor, who released his own memoir Pageboy earlier this year has recommended new queer releases and a sci-fi cult classic.

He spoke to GQ about some of his recent go-tos, from virtual workouts to songs and of course, books.

Page also discussed his reading ritual, saying: “I like to read in the morning with coffee. In the evening, if I stay in, I’ll just read for a few hours. It’s so relaxing for me.

“I find watching things can be less relaxing than reading because [when I’m reading,] my brain has to fully focus, whereas if I’m watching something, I can wander a bit.”

Below you can find out more about the books on Page’s radar and what he has to say about them.

None of the Above by Travis Alabanza

Page calls Travis Alabanza’s None of the Above “phenomenal”.

From the deceptively innocuous to deliberately offense to celebratory, these phrases have stayed with them over the years for better and for worse.

Through the seven phrases they turn a mirror back on society so the reader questions the way we live and treat each other.

A Trans Man Walks Into a Gay Bar by Harry Nicholas

Page calls Nicholas’s memoir “brilliant and funny”.

Next up is Harry Nicholas’s A Trans Man Walks Into a Gay Bar which Page says “is brilliant and so funny”.

The memoir by Nicholas is an account of what it is to be trans and gay as “nothing really encapsulates what it is to be both” on bookshelves.

The book follows Harry as he navigates the sometimes fraught and contradictory worlds of contemporary gay culture as a trans gay man, from Grindr, dating and gay bars, to saunas, sex and ultimately, falling in love.

Wild Seed by Octavia Butler

Wild Seed by Octavia Butler.

Another “awesome” book page has read lately is Wild Seed by iconic sci-fi author Octavia Butler. He says he’s now started reading Kindred also by Butler.

Wild Seed is the first book in the Patternist series by Butler. It sees two immortals, Doro and Anyanwu meet in the long-ago past – and mankind’s destiny is changed forever.

