Beyoncé to release Renaissance concert film as tour comes to an end

Beyoncé has officially wrapped up her iconic Renaissance tour with one final performance, but fans will get to see more of her soon – on the big screen!

Queen Bey set the world on fire this summer with her jaw-dropping, fashion-forward world tour, kicking it all off in Stockholm, Sweden, and taking her final bow in Kansas City.

Renaissance marked Beyoncé’s first solo tour in seven years – the previous being 2016’s Formation Tour.

This year’s world tour was chock-full of unforgettable moments – from dancing robots to Blue Ivy’s nightly appearance, to surprise performances from Diana Ross, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kendrick Lamar – for anyone who was lucky enough to score tickets.

A Renaissance concert film is reportedly coming to AMC cinemas. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)

Now, the “CUFF IT” singer is about to take a well-deserved break, but not without giving her Beyhive one last surprise.

Beyoncé is reportedly in talks with AMC Theatres to release a Renaissance World Tour concert film, according to Variety.

This news might not come as a surprise to fans who attended her shows in Houston, Texas, and spotted notices of recording at their stadium. But it’s likely a wave of relief to anyone who couldn’t get their hands on tickets when Bey was in their city.

It’s reported that Beyoncé’s agency CAA is in “advanced talks” with AMC to release the Renaissance World Tour concert film through their theatres.

The Renaissance concert film is set to feature footage from her tour as well as behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the live show.

Beyoncé might be on a big screen near you soon. (Getty Images)

There are high hopes that a long-awaited Renaissance visual album – something fans have been crying out for for a year – might feature in the film. Finally!

Deadline reports that the Renaissance visuals have been years in the making and will feature “elements of” what fans have seen on the tour and “parts of the long-gestating visual album Renaissance and a documentary-style account of making the record and building out the tour.”

Neither AMC nor CAA have officially confirmed Variety’s reports as of yet, but eagle-eyed fans have noticed that AMC’s CEO Adam Aron has started following Beyoncé on Instagram, and are taking that as all the confirmation they need.

me showing up to AMC for my 16th showing of the RENAISSANCE FILM in a single day pic.twitter.com/eQJTgCVBg5 — ✰ oniii ✰ (@__Onixivy_) September 30, 2023

Me arriving to my local AMC theatre to watch Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE film pic.twitter.com/AWvaTeU0WV — RENAISSANCE Updates🪩 (@B7Album) September 30, 2023

me and my girls in back of the theatre during the renaissance world tour film pic.twitter.com/uZCqLTQlBS — Aquarius’ Groove (Ricky’s Edition) (@rickysgroove) September 30, 2023

If the reports are true, Beyoncé’s straight-to-theatres concert film will be the second of its kind, following in the footsteps of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film, which is set to hit AMC theatres later this month.

Variety reports that both Beyoncé and Taylor have brokered deals to take home half of their concert film’s global earnings, which could see both musicians end 2023 with quite a hefty paycheck.

Taylor Swift’s Era’s tour is also coming to AMC Cinemas. (Emma McIntyre/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

While Taylor’s Eras Tour film is slated for release on 13 October, there is no official release date for Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour film as of yet.

Still, Deadline reports that 1 December looks likely as a premiere date – a move that would likely fill cinemas in the midst of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Until the notoriously private Team Beyoncé are willing to share any further details, watch this space.