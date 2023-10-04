KENZO x Levi's collab: release date, how to buy and more.

KENZO and Levi’s have unveiled their first collaboration – and this is how to buy it.

The collection combines the traditions and innovations of East and West in a range of denim apparel pieces and accessories.

It’s available to shop worldwide from 4 October via thet KENZO website and Levi’s website.

The two brands “join forces in a capsule collection fusing the cultural heritages of the Parisian-Japanese fashion house and the American apparel company”.

The collab is composed of 20 garments and accessories using Kaihara premium Japanese denim.

The collection aims to embody KENZO’s creative director Nigo’s real-to-wear approach, with pieces inspired by cowboys and miners.

This includes a tasseled jean jacket and matching, printed denim dungarees and a blazer.

There’s also light blue, distressed denim pieces including jeans and a genderless denim trucker jacket.

Other pieces include denim blazers, a pair of dungarees, a parker, a dress and a tie all in a matching dark, navy denim.

While a bright red denim genderless trucker jacket is also available alongside a dress and jacket in a blue flower print.

The collab features a mix of denim including printed and distressed. (kenzo.com)

Finishing up the accessories offering is a denim card holder and printed red bandana, while two t-shirts in red and white are also available to shop.

It follows up a number of recent major collaborations from Levi’s which has ranged from Studio Ghibli, ERL and Crocs.

To shop the entire KENZO x Levi’s collab head to kenzo.com or levi.com.

Levi’s teams up with Crocs

Last month the two brands collaborated to put a denim stamp on the classic clogs that “emphasizes self-expression, style, & versatility”.

There’s three pairs to choose from including a pair of classic clogs in a tie-dye print, with a red contrast sole.

They also come with eight custom-made Jibbitz inspired by Levi’s archive including a 501 logo, a peace symbol and “flower power” slogan.

There’s also two pairs of all terrain clogs, both in a denim fabric design, with navy and light blue colourways.

The collection is now available to shop at levis.com and crocs.com.