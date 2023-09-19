Levi’s and Crocs have released a new collaboration – and this is how to buy them.

The two brands have teamed up to redesign the classic clogs with a denim, Levi’s stamp on them.

The collection is available to shop from 19 September at levis.com and 21 September at crocs.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The brand says they “have come together for a new capsule that emphasizes self-expression, style, & versatility”.

There’s three pairs to choose from including a pair of classic clogs in a tie-dye print, with a red contrast sole.

They also come with eight custom-made Jibbitz inspired by Levi’s archive including a 501 logo, a peace symbol and “flower power” slogan.

There’s also two pairs of all terrain clogs, both in a denim fabric design, with navy and light blue colourways to choose from.

One fan commented on the announcement post: “STOP OMG MY FAV BRANDS.”

While another said: “the collab I didn’t know I needed.”

And somebody else wrote: “this makes me happy.”

They’re priced at £60 for the classic clogs, while the all terrain clogs are priced at £75 each.

To shop the Levi’s x Crocs from 19 September go to levis.com and from 21 September at crocs.com.

