Married At First Sight UK star Ella Morgan has shown her support for fellow reality star Hallie Clarke, who is this year’s youngest Big Brother contestant.

Ella, who’s rocky romance with Nathanial Valentino is currently being played out on Channel 4, came out as transgender to her MAFS castmates during their first group dinner party.

Similarly, Hallie came out as trans to her Big Brother housemates earlier this week.

In both cases, the girls were met with nothing but love and support from their castmates, who embraced them with open arms and commended them for being their most authentic selves.

While Hallie is still living in the Big Brother house, Ella is free to roam, and managed to catch a glimpse of Hallie’s coming out on TV this week.

Ella had heaps of praise for Hallie. (Getty)

“I just think she’s incredible, she did a better job than I did,” she told Metro at this week’s Attitude Awards.

“I don’t think she needs any advice, I think she’s bossing it, she’s absolutely incredible.

“To be 18 years old and do what she’s doing takes so much courage.

“I’m 29 and I’m s****ing myself doing this so she doesn’t need my advice, she’s killing it.”

Hallie decided to open up to her fellow Big Brother stars on Tuesday (9 October) as they sat around the dining table.

“Hey guys, I just have something to say. Yesterday I feel like I wasn’t being 100 per cent authentic in myself,” she told them.

Big Brother contestant Hallie came out as trans to her housemates this week. (ITV)

“I thought I’d let everyone know I’m trans, if you didn’t know already. I just thought I’d make that loud and clear. I’m a trans woman if you didn’t know.”

In a touching moment, Hallie’s new housemates, who had just met her the day prior, were eager to show her all the love and support for being brave and sharing her truth.

“Good for you. That’s very brave of you,” Chanelle said.

“This is a moment. I like it,” added Dylan.

“I don’t know why I was nervous,” Hallie admitted after making the announcement, to which Farida responded: “You don’t need to be nervous”, and Trish assured: “We’ve got you.”

Ella got a similar response from her castmates when she came out to them at the first MAFS UK dinner party, which aired on TV last month.

With her husband Nathanial’s hand on her back, Ella took a deep breath and nervously stood up at the intimidating dinner table with a piece of paper in her hand.

In her speech, Ella explained that her mum “gave birth to four boys, three brothers, and then me.” But from a young age, Ella says she knew she was a girl.

Ella moved everyone to tears when she came out to her castmates. (Channel 4)

“I’ve never questioned who I am. I’ve always known I’m Ella inside. We all have struggles in life. Most people just never have to question their identity or their gender.

“I don’t expect you guys to understand or get me. All I ask is that you respect me and treat me as the person I am. I’m not ashamed to stand here as an openly transgender woman, where there’s so much negative stigma about trans people.

“Now that my outside – and it’s a very sexy outside – matches my inside, I stand in front of you all as an openly trans woman, but more importantly, I stand here is Ella and all I want to do is be seen and treated as the girl that I am, finally.”

Much like Hallie, Ella was met with cheers and hugs, and assured that her castmates would have her back.