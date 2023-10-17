Cardi B stuns in new Skims Cotton collection campaign

Cardi B is the latest star to appear in a campaign for Skims, posing in their new cotton range.

The rapper joins a host of icons who’ve modelled for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, which includes Kim Cattrall and Hari Nef.

The new Skims Cotton collection repped by Cardi B will be available at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST on 19 October at skims.com.

“I’ve always loved the Skims Cotton Collection,” the rapper said. “It’s so sexy and makes me feel snatched yet comfortable while hanging out at home.”

After announcing the new campaign starring Cardi B, fans praised Kim and the brand.

One wrote: “Kim K is a business beast!”.

Another joked: “I’m sorry but Kris and Kim are marketing menaces !!!!!!! I’m about to go buy Kris Jenner marketing class rn.”

While a third said: “I love this, women supporting women.”

The Skims Cotton collection features a fall/autumn-ready color palette with a deep sapphire blue, army green, heather grey and bone white.

It includes Skims’ staples with plunge and scoop-neck bralettes, alongside boy shorts and high-waisted brief underwear.

Other options include form-fitting T-shirts, sleek long-sleeved turtlenecks, loungewear pants and bodysuits as well as fleece zip-ups for the outerwear category.

While the brand’s fan-favourite dresses make an appearance, delivering sleeveless and long-sleeved maxis in the Cotton collection’s new colorways.

The new range will be available in inclusive sizing, from XXS to 4X and you can sign up to the waitlist on the website.

To shop the new Skims Cotton range head to skims.com from 19 October.

Skims release new ‘Fits Everybody’ range

The shapewear brand recently dropped some new colours and styles of its popular Fits Everybody collection.

The latest range features new, limited edition colours including Neon Orchird, a bright pink, Slate, a grey-blue and Sapphire, a gemstone-inspired blue.

They’ll be available on products including Skims’ bodysuit, panties, second-skin bras and dresses.

While new products will be making an appearance in the latest Fits Everybody range, which includes long sleeve bodysuits.

“We heard you loud and clear,” the brand said, following fan demand for a long sleeve edition of the popular Skims product.

Another new addition to Fits Everybody is the low back bodysuits, which they say are “statement making”.

To shop the Fits Everybody collection head to skims.com.