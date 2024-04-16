Colton Underwood strips off for new underwear campaign.

Colton Underwood has stripped off to his underwear for a brand new campaign.

The Bachelor and Masked Singer star has teamed up with sustainable brand Subset to showcase their latest collection.

The clip sees him holding just a TV to hide his – ahem – modesty, before dancing round in the Subset underwear.

One fan joked: “I’m clearly the target market for this ad.”

Another fan commented: “Drop that damn tv”, while somebody else said, “You are so absolutely beautiful!”.

The campaign sees Underwood rep the organic cotton men’s boxer in meridian color and the organic cotton men’s boxer brief in garnet color from Subset.

You may like to watch

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

We then see clips of the star on the TV smiling to camera and posing in the underwear – before he takes them off and throws them at the camera.

“From commando to connoisseur. I set out to find the best innerwear… and I found it. Introducing: Subset — organic cotton, non-toxic materials and they are committed to making our planet better. Sounds like a win, win, win to me. #SetYourNewStandard,” he said.

To shop the products worn by Underwood in the campaign, and the full range head to wearsubset.com.

Colton Underwood on gay version of The Bachelor

After recently being unmasked as “Lovebird” in the current season of The Masked Singer, Underwood spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the need for a gay version of The Bachelor – and beyond.

“I’ve had talks with some of the producers over there”, said the one-time NFL hopeful. “But I think beyond just The Bachelor, there [are] so many other incredible dating shows that might be more-well-equipped format-wise.”

Underwood, who also appeared in The Bachelorette, went on to say: “When you think about the format of The Bachelor, it’s tricky and it’s hard. Our community is so diverse and we play by different rules, and I mean that with all the love and respect, I think there [are] other shows like Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum that did a queer season.

“There’s a time and a place for a queer dating show. I think it’s time. People would support it and love it. With the representation, it would be great.”