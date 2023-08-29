A former The Bachelor Australia runner-up who once competed for bachelor Jimmy Nicholson’s heart has revealed that she’s in a loving and ‘liberating’ same-sex relationship.

Brooke Cleal was left devastated when Jimmy dumped her in favour of fellow contestant Holly Kingston in the season nine finale of The Bachelor Australia, sending her home single and heartbroken.

But, two years later, the Melbourne native has found true love in her girlfriend Alyssa Viktoria.

The reality star announced the exciting news over the weekend, admitting that she had been terrified of ‘rejection and scrutiny’ for months before deciding to share it with fans.

Sharing a series of sweet photos with her new girlfriend to Instagram, Brooke wrote: “This post is not only about opening up about one of the most loving, liberating, empowering relationships with @alyssaviktoria_ , but also the struggles I have experienced behind the scenes and the progression I’ve made within myself and my sexuality in the last 2 years.

“I’ve been so torn between excitement and fear for months, mostly worried of rejection and scrutiny for the second time in my life.

“The suppression of my feelings caused sleepless nights and significant frustration and questions.

Brooke was heartbroken when she was dumped on The Bachelor Australia’s season 9 finale. (Network 10)

“People have asked me if I knew about this before the show – the truth is perhaps it was always there without acknowledgment, understanding, or exploration.

“As soon as I met @alyssaviktoria_ she had this energy so individualistic, I just magnetised. Full of fun, charisma, intellect, and wit, continuing to leave me speechless.

“I’ve found someone to slow down with and share something so real. @alyssaviktoria_ you inspire me every single second of the day and I’m so in awe with you!”

Naturally, Brooke’s comment section was flooded with well-wishes and congratulations from fans and friends after they read the joyous news.

Brooke’s The Bachelor season nine co-star Tamlyn Hoskins wrote: “This is so beautiful. My heart is exploding with happiness for you Brookey.”

And Holly Langford, who appeared in The Bachelorette Australia in 2021 – which starred its first ever openly bi-sexual Bachelorette, commented: “How wonderful it is to be able to be yourself.”

Of course, Brooke’s girlfriend Alyssa left her a sweet message, too, which read: “Obsessed and in awe right back at you my girl.”Meanwhile, Jimmy and Holly, who won Brooke’s season of The Bachelor are still totally loved up, and even tied the knot earlier this month.