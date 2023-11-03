NYPD conducting ‘internal review’ after viral video sparks homophobia concerns

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department (NYPD) has confirmed that an “internal review” is underway after a video of a police officer allegedly using a homophobic slur went viral on social media.

The video, which was shared to Instagram last week by user @skymilezz sees a police officer in the passenger seat of an NYPD squad car, appearing to say “suck my d***, f****t.”

As of Friday (3 November), the video has 2.3 million views and has sparked concerns from viewers and LGBTQ+ advocates.

The comment section is vastly divided over whether or not the police officer was in the wrong, but all comments seem to agree that they heard a slur.

A spokesperson for the NYPD told NBC News in an email this week that the video was under investigation.

The statement read: “The Department does not tolerate discrimination in any form and is committed to respectful work environments for our diverse workforce. The incident is under internal review.”

This followed a statement from GOAL, or the Gay Officers Action League – a nonprofit group that advocates for LGBTQ+ NYPD police officers.

A spokesperson for the group commented on Wednesday (1 November): “We condemn such behavior because it is reprehensible and a severe violation of the trust and expectations we have for our fellow law enforcement professionals.

“This incident reminds us of the ongoing prejudices that persist within our society, and the ease with which some resort to hate speech. We refuse to remain silent.

NYPD is conducting an “internal review” over the viral video. (Credit: Getty Images)

“We are committed to ensuring that all LGBTQIA+ individuals, both within or outside the law enforcement community, are treated with respect and dignity.”

Their statement also acknowledged that an NYPD investigation was underway, from which they expected the results “to lead to appropriate disciplinary action in line with the NYPD’s professional standards.”

GOAL’s President Brian Downey told Gay City News that he was “completely disgusted” when the video was first brought to his attention.

“This is a painful moment for many of us,” he said. “That word evokes a great deal of pain. It really is painful.

“And that’s the sentiment that I’ve gotten from my members: Anger, frustration, pain, sorrow.”

Downey did note that the NYPD investigation had begun before he had even come across the viral video.

“They didn’t waste any time, which is good. I understand there’s certain things in a disciplinary process or an investigation that you can’t comment on, and that’s for good reason, but we’re watching.”