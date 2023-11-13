The Crown season six is mere days away – well, the first four episodes, at least, with the final six set to air in December.

The sixth and final season of the royal drama will begin with events leading up to the shocking 1997 death of Princess Diana, and all of the repercussions and grief that followed.

And that’s not all: season six will also feature the 2005 wedding between Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles, plus we’ll also get to witness Prince William meeting Kate Middleton. One thing’s for sure, The Crown season six is going to be a wild ride.

To mark this momentous and royal occasion, we decided to look back on all of the times the fictional royals were some of the shadiest queens (and kings, and princes, and princesses) we’ve ever met. Some of the acerbic, cutting comments they make wouldn’t be out of place in RuPaul’s werkroom, in fact. Here are some of the best reads in The Crown so far.

1. Prince Phillip throws shade at his sister-in-law Princess Margaret

In the season three episode ‘Cri De Coeur’, the Queen (Olivia Colman) and her husband Prince Phillip (Tobias Menzies) chat about Princess Margaret’s (Helena Bonham-Carter) marital problems over breakfast – her marriage to Antony Armstrong-Jones (Ben Daniels) is in the process of falling apart.

Well, the Queen tries to, at least, with Phillip talking over her repeatedly. When he finally realises who the topic of conversation is, he throws out a barbed comment, wondering aloud what her problem is this time. “Margaret? She’s run out of tonic? She’s been knocked up by one of the footmen?” Ouch.