GLAAD will be honoured at this year’s Emmy Awards for its “culture-changing impact” on the entertainment industry through its work to ensure LGBTQ+ representation and equality.

The non-profit group, which is also the world’s largest LGBTQ+ media organisation, works to ensure fair, accurate, and inclusive representation in the media that will help to advance LGBTQ+ acceptance.

Now, the organisation is set to receive the prestigious Governors Award at the 75th annual awards ceremony in January, after the event was delayed by Hollywood actors and writers strikes.

When the Television Academy’s Board of Governors sees fit, they bestow the Governors Award on an individual or organisation that has made a profound contribution to the arts and/or science of television.

GLAAD will be honoured with the coveted Governors Award at this year’s Emmys. (Getty Images)

Previous recipients include Comic Relief, American Idol, National Geographic’s Planet Earth, Tyler Perry, Debbie Allen, and the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media.

Now, GLAAD is being honoured with the award for its “work over nearly four decades to secure fair, accurate and diverse representation of the LGBTQ+ community in the media and entertainment industries and to advocate for LGBTQ+ equality.”

Commenting on the decision to recognise GLAAD’s work with the award, TV Academy chairman Frank Scherma said: “Television shapes our society and influences dialogue that increases understanding and acceptance, making GLAAD’s work so important to the LGBTQ community to legislative bodies and to the public.

The Governors Award selection committee chair Kim Taylor-Coleman added: “GLAAD’s diligence and influence are especially critical in today’s world as we’re seeing a flood of anti-LGBTQ legislation being proposed across the country. We are honored to recognize GLAAD’s commitment to equality for all.”

GLAAD pushes for better LGBTQ+ media representation through its campaigns, initiatives, awards, and studies.

Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, commented on the monumental honour. (Getty Images)

For example, the GLAAD Media Awards honours those in the media who have pushed for fair, accurate, and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ+ community, while its 20 Under 20 program spotlights the next generation of LGBTQ+ leaders in the entertainment industry, on social media, and beyond.

The organisation also conducts thorough research on how well individual studios and social media networks support and represent the LGBTQ+ community year-on-year.

Commenting on the honour, GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said that it was a “testament to the historic and impactful work of GLAAD’s founders, Board members, and staff over the past four decades, as well as the LGBTQ executives, creators and talent who are telling authentic LGBTQ stories on television.”

Ellis noted that the award came “at a time when our world seems more divided and media plays an outsized role in shaping culture”, and that “television has the unique power to tell human stories that grow empathy and acceptance.”

Her statement concluded: “GLAAD has been at the forefront of advocating for fair and accurate LGBTQ representation for many years and through its education and advocacy programs, it has had a culture-changing impact.”