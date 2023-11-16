Pedro Pascal in talks to play Reed Richards in Marvel’s Fantastic Four

Pedro Pascal is reportedly in talks to play Reed Richards (aka Mr Fantastic) in Marvel’s highly-anticipated Fantastic Four film.

According to Deadline, the internet’s daddy is a favourite at Marvel Studios to play the leader of the superhero team, though scheduling still needs to be worked out before any confirmation can be made.

Marvel has not yet commented on these reports.

Despite a general lack of interest from fans for the last number of Marvel releases, the hype for a possible Fantastic Four film has remained high.

Could Pedro Pascal be our next Mr Fantastic? (Getty)

There is no word yet on who might play the other members of Mr Fantastic’s team: Invisible Woman (aka Sue Storm), The Thing (aka Benjamin Grimm), and The Human Torch (aka Johnny Storm).

Favourites to join the cast include Vanessa Kirby (Mission Impossible), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear), and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things).

Though, Deadline reports that, now Marvel has allegedly found its Reed Richards, it’s only a matter of time before the remaining cast is announced, with plans to start shooting early next year.

Fantastic Four will be directed by WandaVision’s Matt Shakman, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to produce.

Although Pascal being cast as Mr Fantastic remains unconfirmed by Marvel Studios for now, fans have taken reports and started running with them – complete with fan art.

“I can totally be down with Pedro! Please please please let this be true,” one person has tweeted.

I can totally be down with Pedro! Please please please let this be true 🙏🙏 #FantasticFour https://t.co/VdEvZw4WvS pic.twitter.com/Ahwh4TLHdF — Samantha (@sammyjo2016) November 16, 2023

“I thought there was nothing that would ever get me interested in Fantastic Four. And then Pedro Pascal happened,” wrote a second.

Others, though, are devastated that John Krasinski, who played Mr Fanstastic in Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, would not be reprising his role.

Pedro Pascal as Richard Reeds / Mr. Fantastic in #FantasticFour ?



I'll take it



Would have loved to see John Krasinski do it though pic.twitter.com/JQNpWUQ1HB — David Leavitt 🎲🎮🧙‍♂️🌈 (@David_Leavitt) November 15, 2023

Shame they used John Krasinski in Doctor Strange 2. He honestly would have been great as Reed in the Fantastic Four movie. pic.twitter.com/MyIOsEktxC — CHUR (@CHUR_i3) November 15, 2023

Still, nothing is officially confirmed as of yet.

After all, Pascal already has a busy work schedule ahead of him now that the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have finally come to an end.

The actor’s already jam-packed schedule includes Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2 alongside Paul Mescal – which is set to begin production before the year is out -, the second season of HBO’s critically acclaimed The Last of Us, which is slated to start shooting in the new year, and Zach Cregger’s next horror flick Weapons.

Will Pascal have time to play a Marvel superhero on the side? Fans will just have to wait and see.