David Harbour says he and friend Pedro Pascal are members of the ‘Daddy-verse’

David Harbour has made a very specific sub-section of the internet’s dreams come true by confirming that he and Pedro Pascal are inhabitants of the ‘Daddy-verse’.

If there’s one thing that zeitgeist-conquerer Pedro Pascal knows how to do, it’s play to his audience. Admittedly, that must be hard when you have the lead roles of Joel Miller in HBO’s post-apocalyptic survival series The Last of Us and galactic bounty hunter of Disney+ series The Mandalorian under your belt – but there is one catch-all method: bring out the Daddy card.

It seems that close friend and Hollywood heartthrob David Harbour, best known for roles in Netflix’s sci-fi smash Strangers Things and Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Soviet spy caper Black Widow, has been attending Daddy school with Pedro (probably taught by The Little Mermaid‘s King Triton) after revealing the existence of ‘The Daddy-verse’.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at CinemaCon – where The Flash directors also praised problematic star Ezra Miller – Harbour confirmed that both he and Pascal were inhabitants of the afore-mentioned Daddy-verse ahead of the reveal of some Gran Turismo footage.

“I’ve been loving The Last of Us, they really killed it with that show,” Harbour said of his recent watches, referencing Pascal’s turn as Infected-killer-in-chief. “We occupy a certain realm of the Daddy-verse. I know [Pedro Pascal] very well, actually.”

David Harbour confirms that he and Pedro Pascal “occupy a certain realm of the Daddy-verse.” 💀 #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/O5sMF5gN5Z — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 25, 2023

It’s all a lot to take in, isn’t it. David Harbour is right though – Pedro Pascal is a strong proponent of the ‘Daddy-verse’, calling himself everyone’s “Cool, slutty Daddy” on a red carpet before referring to himself by the same father-figure inspired on Saturday Night Live.

David Harbour also dished on his upcoming role in Gran Turismo – a film inspired by a video game, similar to TV series The Last of Us.

“In general, video game movies are really hard and when they pitched me the idea of Gran Turismo, [I thought] that’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard because it’s just a simulator,” the actor continued. “The thing is, it’s a real story of a kid who played the game and wound up winning Le Mans, so it’s a sports story.”

Harbour also spilled some tea on his upcoming reprisal of the MCU‘s Daddy, Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian for Black Widow follow-up film, Thunderbolts (a sort of anti-Avengers).

“It’s really good. Marvel’s changing it up,” Harbour revealed about the film.

“They’re always surprising, but this particular team knows what they’re doing. What this means in the universe is its own thing, but the team itself and the way they come together, it’s very different from any other Marvel movie I’ve seen.”

As a side note, does anyone know how to get to the Daddy-verse? Asking for a friend.