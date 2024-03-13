Lukas Gage denies he’s dating Saltburn star Archie Madekwe

The White Lotus star Lukas Gage married – then divorced – celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton in 2023, and the actor has already been forced to deny a romance with Saltburn‘s Archie Madekwe.

Gage’s split from husband of six months Appleton was reported in November of last year after Appleton filed for divorce. Rumours of a new fling for Gage, 28, began to swirl when TMZ.com posted a video of Gage with British actor Madekwe, 29, who played queer character Farley in Emerald Saltburn’s drama film.

The footage saw Gage declare: “This is my new husband, Archie.”

However, anyone hoping that Barry Keoghan has put some clothes on and stopped dancing around the Saltburn manor so it can be used as wedding venue has some bad news coming: as also confirmed by TMZ.com, Gage has dismissed the ensuring speculation about his relationship with Madekwe, insisting the pair are “just friends”.

In a separate video, Gage told a paparazzo: “Archie’s the best. I’ll take [rumours of their relationship] as a compliment. Archie’s a hottie. He’s a good one.”

“No, we’re not married. We’re just friends, he’s a friend,” he continued.

Gage then added that he was “taking a break” from dating apps, and said he was “dating me”. He then went on to add that his celebrity crush was Road House co-star Jake Gyllenhaal.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton (R). (Getty)

Gage married hair stylist to the stars (and Daddy to many more), Chris Appleton, in an extravagant secret wedding ceremony last year officiated by Kim Kardashian and featuring country music megastar Shania Twain.

The pair’s wedding featured on an episode of The Kardashians, which aired shortly before news of the divorce broke.

Prior to their marriage, both Appleton and Gage seemed all-in with the relationship, with the former saying he was “very much in love” with Gage, and the latter echoing the sentiment.