The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 9, dressed in in red, white and blue regalia, took over Washington DC for a day to promote the upcoming season, where they met White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The eight glamazons, who are all set to return to the werk room for a second (or third) shot at a crown and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, will be making history come 17 May as the first cast taking playing for charity.

Ahead of the season – which has already confirmed its guest judges with a gagworthy trailer and a healthy dose of drama – Shannel, Roxxxy Andrews, Gottmik, Nina West, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Jorgeous and Plastique Tiara toured DC in suitably patriotic lewks.

The All Stars 9 cast at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in the US capital. (Getty Images)

The queens then visited The Little Gay Pub where they met the White House press secretary.

The political theme of the press day was a reference to the upcoming US presidential election, which takes place in November, and the queens posed with Karine Jean-Pierre, the first Black and out gay White House press secretary.

L-R Shannel, Roxxxy Andrews, Gottmik, Nina West, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Jorgeous and Plastique Tiara at The Little Gay Pub. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for MTV)

Which charity is each queen playing for?

Each queen has selected a charity to which they’ll donate any winnings. The full breakdown is available here, but to keep it short:

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 1-8 are available to stream on Paramount+ in the US and WOW Presents Plus in the UK and internationally. All Stars 9 premieres on 17 May.

