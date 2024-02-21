After his scene-stealing performance in Saltburn, we thought that we couldn’t love Irish actor Barry Keoghan any more. Turns out that was wrong, because he’s just posed naked for Vanity Fair‘s Hollywood issue.

Only a few days after giving everyone a Valentine’s Day gift in the form of some saucy underwear snaps – taken to promote dating site Bumble – Keoghan, 31, was back in Vanity Fair’s 2024 Hollywood issue, wearing even less clothing than he did in his bulging Bumble ad.

He’s now channelled his Saltburn character by baring all for the iconic Hollywood issue of Vanity Fair, an annual special edition that showcases the most famous, A-list, talked about stars.

This year, Vanity Fair‘s 30th annual Hollywood issue features Keoghan alongside Bradley Cooper, Jenna Ortega, Natalie Portman, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Jodie Comer, Lily Gladstone, Greta Lee, Charles Melton and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. They’re all fully dressed, with one notable exception.

Barry Keoghan’s famous bum is, once again, on full display.

However, unlike in Saltburn, Keoghan is covering his genital area. Presumably bums are acceptable Vanity Fair, er, fare, but penises are not.

In case you’ve been living under a rock for months and are yet to see Saltburn, Keoghan plays Oliver Quick, an Oxford student invited to a lavish estate. The final scene features a coke-fuelled Oliver dancing nude around the mansion to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s iconic hit “Murder on the Dancefloor,” complete with full-frontal shots.

And that wasn’t even the most startling scene in the movie, by a long way. In one eye-opening moment, Keoghan’s character dry-humped the grave of Jacob Elordi’s upper-glass character Felix – with whom scholarship-kid Oliver has an intense and passionate obsession with throughout the film.

And don’t even get us started on the bath water scene.

The reaction to Keoghan’s bottom-baring Vanity Fair appearance was pretty much universally positive. One Instagram commenter wrote: “Barry said let’s break the internet”. Another, more thirsty internet user added: “Love me a naked Irish man.” Another fan tagged Keoghan, writing, “Yessss @keoghan92 giving the people what they want,” followed by four clapping emojis.

Thank you Barry, and Vanity Fair, for this excellent gift to all of the gays, girls, and naked Irish man-attracted individuals on the internet.