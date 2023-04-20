Everyone is buying this Uniqlo crossbody bag for the same reason

An affordable crossbody bag from Uniqlo is the must-have product in 2023.

Shoppers are flocking to the Uniqlo website and store to snap up the £15 bag which fits all of your essentials – and then some.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The Uniqlo bag has generated millions of views on TikTok, with shoppers showing off their bag of choice.

Plus it was named the hottest product of 2023 so far by Lyst, beating out designer products in their quarterly fashion trending report.

The viral crossbody bag has compared to a similar sell-out one at Lululemon and has been described as versatile, with Uniqlo calling it “fashionable and functional”.

One popular TikTok video that shows off the bag says it can be worn three ways, with one comment reading: “It’s like a Mary Poppins bag it fits sooo much”.

Another said: “I have it in black and beige and the only downside of this bag is that once you have it you’ll never wear your other bags ever again lol.”

TikTok user, @caitlinphillimore shows just how many products fit in the bag in a video, including headphones, a camera, a phone charger and a bottle of perfume to name a few.

The 43-second clip has been viewed more than 700,000 times since it was uploaded in 2022.

The bag has also been praised on Twitter for being able to fit all of the essentials in, with one user saying: “I love these Uniqlo bags it fits my whole water bottle and my wallet in it”.

God I love these Uniqlo bags it fits my whole water bottle and my wallet in it pic.twitter.com/5QtMHmUg8l — kenz 🧸 MOJ DAY (@tatooinedesert) April 18, 2023

Uniqlo says the “nylon, half-moon bag finds the sweet spot between clutch, purse, and fanny pack”.

It features a wide, adjustable strap and space enough for your things, and has shown on TikTok can be worn in a number of different ways.

The bag is named to the ‘Round Mini Shoulder Bag’ on the official Uniqlo website and it’s priced at £14.90.

There’s currently six colours to choose from including green, black, beige, blue, navy and natural shades.

It’s previously been available in the likes of pink and yellow but they’ve been snapped up by customers ahead of spring and summer.

To shop the bag head to uniqlo.com.