Jacob Collier announces 2024 UK and European tour dates – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will bring his The Djesse Vol. 4 Tour to arena venues next November and December.

Fans can get their hands on general sale tickets from 10am local time on 1 December via Ticketmaster.

Announcing the European leg of the tour – which kicks off in the US in April – the singer said: “I cannot wait to celebrate and sing with you all.”

The tour will begin on 2 November in Lisbon and head to the likes of Madrid, Milan, Vienna, Berlin, Stockholm, Brussels and Amsterdam.

It’ll then head to Paris and Lyon before finishing up in the UK for two dates at Manchester’s AO Arena and London’s O2 Arena.

The tour will be in support of his upcoming fourth album in the Djesse series and his fifth album overall.

Due for release on 29 February, the LP marks the final instalment in the Djesse series, which began in 2018 with Djesse Vol. 1.

It features singles “Wellll”, “Wherever I Go” and “Little Blue”, with Brandi Carlisle.

The album also features a collab with Lizzy McAlpine and John Mayer entitled “Never Gonna Be Alone” and recently released single “Witness Me” with Shawn Mendes, Stormzy and Kirk Franklin.

You can find out everything we know about tickets below.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 1 December via Ticketmaster.

For presale details and the full tour schedule, read below.

How to get presale tickets?

Fans who pre-order his album, Djesse Vol 4 on any format from his official store will receive access to presale tickets.

You’ll need to pre-order the album before 5pm GMT on 28 November to receive an access code. This will be sent by 9pm GMT on 28 November.

The presale will then begin at 10am local time on 29 November.