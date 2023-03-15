Shawn Mendes and Tommy Hilfiger have released their new Classic Reborn collection.

The singer and label have teamed up to reimagine the brand’s classic, 90s preppy pieces.

The Shawn Mendes x Tommy Hilfiger collection dropped on 15 March at uk.tommy.com and usa.tommy.com.

The pair have joined forces to recreate retro silhouettes and fits, as well as modernising Tommy Hilfiger hero pieces with sustainable fabrics and innovations.

It features some staple 90s designs including a Stars and Stripes rugby shirt, overshirts, denim jackets, polo shirts and sweatshirts.

The range also features sweatshirts and t-shirts embellished with the Shawn Mendes x Tommy Hilfiger logos, which fans of the singer will love in particular.

Other recognisable silhouettes include the Oxford shirts, bomber jackets, Harrington jackets and straight leg jeans.

The majority of the collection is now available, with a number of pieces ‘coming soon’, which are priced from £65.

Fans of the singer are loving the new drop, with one commenting on Instagram: “Obsessed is an understatement.”

Another said what many echoed: “I NEED EVERYTHING OMFG.”

While other fans wrote, “What a man” and “I needed to see this”.

Discussing the collaboration with British Vogue, the singer said the 90s was the mood board for the range, which he called “bold and carefree”.

The singer says the collection was inspired by the 90s. (Tommy Hilfiger)

“My mom was obsessed with Tommy Hilfiger, and I’ve just always worn it. So I think it was written in fate that we ended up working together,” he said.

Mendes added: “I was born in ’98 and so the Tommy energy in the ’90s is what I see if I go back and look at photos of my parents. It also felt very aligned with how I feel about fashion right now.”

The collection also features a subtle details that’s “very cool and surreal” to the singer.

The small Tommy Hilfiger logo flags that appear throughout the pieces feature his initials.

The campaign features Mendes’ friends and family. (Tommy Hilfiger)

He also tapped his younger sister Aaliyah Mendes and his close friend Jon Vinyl to appear in the campaign.

“That’s the coolest thing I’ve ever gotten to do, actually, truly,” Mendes said.

The collection is now available to shop exclusively in-store or online at uk.tommy.com and usa.tommy.com.