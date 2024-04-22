House of the Dragon actress Bethany Antonia has responded publicly to an awful, deeply racist message she received on Instagram: and appears to have come out as LGBTQ+ while doing so.

Antonia posted a screenshot of the message on her story, which read: “N-word, you look like a piece of s***. It’s a miracle they even included you in the trailer. But we don’t care. I hope you accidentally die on set.”

In response, she added a comment underneath the screenshot, along with the clown emoji, writing: “Wait till they find out I’m gay too…”

Antonia posted the humorous comeback to her 57,000 followers, clearly not wanting to give the original person the satisfaction of showing that it bothered her.

Her fans were quick to send her support on Instagram and Twitter as well, telling her how excited they were for her to star in season two of House of the Dragon.

Who is Bethany Antonia?

Bethany Antonia is a British actress from Birmingham. (Getty)

Antonia is a British actress who is best known for starring in the HBO fantasy series House of the Dragon.

It is a prequel to the popular series Game of Thrones, which ran on HBO for eight seasons.

Prior to appearing in House of the Dragon, Antonia starred in BBC series Get Even, which follows four teen girls at a private school who form a secret society to expose bullies, and the Netflix crime drama Stay Close, which is based on the Harlan Coben novel of the same title.

She has also had brief appearances in the popular soap opera Doctors and the sitcom Stath Lets Flats.

Who does Bethany Antonia play in House of the Dragon?

Antonia plays Princess Baela Targaryen in House of the Dragon, which explores the reign of the House Targaryen and the Targaryen civil war, many years prior to the events of Game of Thrones.

Baela is the daughter of King Daemon Targaryen and Lady Laena Velaryon. She has a twin sister named Rhaena and two half-brothers, Aegon and Viserys, of which Baela is the oldest.

Like many Targaryens, Baela is a dragon rider and her dragon is called Moondancer.

When did Bethany Antonia come out as LGBTQ+?

It is unclear whether Antonia has come out publicly in the past. This appears to be the first mention of her being LGBTQ+ or “gay”, and her personal life hasn’t come up in many interviews.

PinkNews have reached out to Bethany Antonia’s representatives for comment.