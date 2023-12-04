Brianna Ghey trial: Boy says co-accused called herself a ‘satanist’

The girl accused of murdering trans teenager Brianna Ghey described herself as a satanist, would often joke about murder and watched torture videos, her co-defendant has claimed.

On Monday (4 December) a police video interview was played before the jury at Manchester Crown Court, where the 16-year-old described his female co-accused as “not a normal person”.

The two teenagers, only referred to as Boy Y and Girl X due to their age, are accused of murdering Ghey, who was stabbed 28-times to death in Culcheth Linear Park, Warrington, on 11 February 2023. They both deny the charge.

The teenager said Girl X “is not really a normal kind of person” and “likes to joke about like dead babies and stuff”, alongside calling herself a satanist and making “jokes about stabbing […] watching torture videos”.

When asked by police if Girl X carries knives, Boy Y said: “No but I know that she uses knives, she carved her boyfriend’s name into her arm and it’s still scarred onto her arm.”

He also claimed Girl X had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has a history of drug use and abusing alcohol.

The court previously heard that Girl X posted a tribute to Ghey on her Snapchat account after news of her death broke.

“Brianna was one of the best people I have ever met and such an amazing friend its so f****** sickening what got done to her,” the post read.

The prosecution also said X and Ghey exchanged Snapchat messages while in the park together on 11 February, before X deleted the chat at 3.06pm after asking: “Girl, where are you?”

This is the time the murder is alleged to have happened.

Two teens are charged with killing Brianna Ghey (Cheshire Police)

The day following day, X messaged Ghey’s phone: “Girl, is everything OK? Some teenage girl got killed in Linear Park, it’s on [the] news everywhere.

“And why did you ditch us for some random man from Manchester. Like wtf. That is so f***** up.”

“The prosecution say that was an obvious attempt by girl X to set up a sort of false defence, were anybody to look at her phone in due course,” prosecutor Deanna Heer

Prior to this, jurors were told a handwritten note detailing plans to stab Ghey was found in the bedroom of Girl X.

The prosecution presented evidence that Girl X sent a picture of a handwritten note to Boy Y on 3 February, entitled: “Saturday 11th February 2023. Victim: Brianna Ghey”.

The note was found in her bedroom after her arrest and read: “Meet boy Y at wooden posts 1pm. Walk down to library… bus stop,” the court heard.

“Wait until Brianna gets off bus then the three of us walk to Linear Park. Go to the pipe/tunnel area.

“I say code word to boy Y. He stabs her in the back as I stab her in the stomach. Boy Y drags the body into the area. We both cover up the area with logs etc.”

This was “clearly” a “plan to kill Brianna Ghey”, Heer told jurors.

The trial continues.