RuPaul’s Drag Race unveils fierce season 16 cast – including first Taiwanese queen
RuPaul’s Drag Race has finally unveiled the full season 16 cast as a fresh batch of queens prepare to face-off and suit-up for the coveted crown. Rev your engines!
It feels like just yesterday that Sasha Colby brought the Ru nation to tears with her heartfelt Drag Race season 15 victory and changed the game for trans representation in the drag industry.
But in the world of RuPaul’s Drag Race, it’s always go, go, go, and the next US season is set to kick off on 5 January 2024 on MTV in the US and a day later on WOW Presents in the UK.
So, without further ado, here’s the 14 Ru girls ready to sashay their way down the runway.
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.
Report this comment
Please let us know why you would like to report this comment:
The ability to comment will be removed from anyone who does not follow our Terms & Conditions