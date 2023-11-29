Dylan Mulvaney listed in Forbes 30 Under 30

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney has been named in Forbes Magazine’s 30 Under 30 Social Media list as one of the most influential social media figures in the world.

The iconic TikTok star, who found internet fame through her 365 Days of Girlhood series has had a rollercoaster year, from her controversial Bud Light brand deal to speaking with President Joe Biden at the White House about transgender rights.

After shooting to stardom and becoming a household name, Mulvaney has done her best with her platform to create a safe, fun space and to promote trans issues.

Listing Dylan Mulvaney alongside other influencers like Alan Chikin Chow, Alix Earle, and Molly Burke, Forbes notes that her Days of Girlhood series “drew more than one billion views.”

As part of the honour of making Forbes’ 30 Under 30, Mulvaney sat down to discuss her biggest takeaways from her tumultuous year in the spotlight.

The actress told the business magazine that she never expected to blow up on social media as quickly as she did.

Of her Days of Girlhood series, she said: “I was looking to all of these iconic trans women but not knowing how to get from point A to point B. I thought, ‘Why not take my followers along on this journey?’

“It was supposed to be lighthearted and fun, but over this past year, I’ve found a lot of vulnerability and depth that I didn’t even know was there and it’s been really beautiful.”

Mulvaney admitted that she never really intended to be a spokesperson for the transgender community – but she’s doing her best now that she’s here.

“I just ask for grace as I’m learning so many things in navigating this, not only transness but also this newfound success. It’s happened really fast,” she said.

Mulvaney became the subject of vicious international backlash earlier this year over a fleeting sponsorship deal with beer company Bud Light. While the brand deal left the beer giant to deal with boycott threats from transphobes, Mulvaney was facing serious death threats that left her “scared to leave the house”.

Shortly after the partnership came to an end, Mulvaney accused Bud Light of refusing to publicly stand with and support her, despite knowingly hiring her as a trans influencer.

Speaking to Forbes about the controversy, Mulvaney said that she had learned a lot from the experience.

“I now realise that, when I work with a brand, they will forever be a part of my story. So, I want to make sure we’re on the same page going forward. And I want there to be a mutual respect, not only for me but for my community,” she said.

Asked if she had any advice for brands hoping to partner up with influencers like her going forward, the TikTok star said: “Talk to us. Watch our content. See if you want to put out the same time of things into the world.

“I think especially when it comes to working with trans talent, there just has to be some communication there. There has to be some advocacy outside of just inclusive marketing.”

Addressing brands that might be nervous about LGBTQ+ partnerships, she added: “We’re here and we’re not going anywhere. I think there are brands that are interested in working with someone like me but are nervous about getting involved and asking the wrong thing.

“I say, let’s figure it out together, and let’s have these hard conversations because if we don’t then something beautiful can’t come from it.”

Looking to the future, Mulvaney shared some exciting goals, including plans to launch her very own production company.

“Eventually I would love to do a production company, you know, have my own version of Hello Sunshine, do the Ryan Murphy thing,” she gushed.

“I want to be able to tell stories of people that are different than me, especially trans humans that I might not be able to tell their story but I can help elevate them to tell theirs.”

And. the influencer’s biggest lesson from this year? “You have to be careful who to trust but also don’t become jaded. I want to maintain a sense of innocence and excitement about life and whatever comes with it.”