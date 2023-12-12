Cardi B reveals she and Offset have split up and she’s ‘single’

Cardi B has revealed to fans that she and her husband Offset have split up and that she has been “single for a minute”.

The “WAP” singer broke the news during an Instagram Live, and admitted to her followers that she didn’t know how to tell them at first.

Cardi and Migos rapper Offset began dating in 2017 and secretly got married later that same year. Since then, the two have welcomed daughter Kulture, six, and son Wave, two.

Cardi B has revealed that she has split up with her husband Offset. (Taylor Hill/Getty)

But throughout their very public relationship, the couple has repeatedly been plagued with rumours of Offset’s alleged infidelity, leading to several break-ups and make-ups over the years.

Most recently, Offset found himself embroiled in a rumour spread by rapper Blueface, in which he accused the “Stir Fry” rapper of sleeping with his ex-girlfriend and fellow rapper Chrisean.

Offset quickly denied the rumour, insisting he had never even talked to, let alone touched, Chrisean. But fans wanted to hear Cardi B’s two cents on the drama.

During an Instagram Live on Monday (11 December), which has since been reposted to social media, followers asked Cardi B what she had thought of the rumours – only to learn that she and Offset had already split!

Offset denied infidelity rumours, but Cardi B later revealed that the two had already parted ways. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

“I don’t know if you guys have been getting clues from me in my Lives, on my Stories when I put on certain music, or my unfollowings,” she began.

“When it comes to today’s events and stuff… I don’t think it’s true. I don’t care to find out because I’ve been single for a minute now, but I’ve been afraid to… I just don’t know how to tell the world.

“But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kind of wanted to tell you guys but I didn’t know how to tell you so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now.”

She concluded: “I want to start 2024 fresh, open, I don’t know, I’m curious for a new life and a new beginning. I’m excited.”

While some eagle-eyed fans may have already suspected that Cardi and Offset weren’t on the best of terms (the husband and wife unfollowed each other on Instagram earlier this month), the news came as a shock to many – despite the couple splitting up multiple times before this.

Shortly after Cardi announced her split from Offset in 2018 following cheating rumours, Offset tried to win her back in a very public way – crashing her Rolling Loud headline slot and presenting her with a floral arrangement that read: “Take me back, Cardi.” It didn’t go down too well.

The couple later got back together, only for Cardi to file for divorce in 2020, later telling fans that she was “tired of f***ing arguing” and “not seeing things eye to eye.”

One month after filing, Cardi revealed that she and Offset were back together and the divorce case was dismissed.