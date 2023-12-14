Megan Thee Stallion’s fire physique

Megan Thee Stallion is giving fans the scoop on how she’s created her incredible physique by sharing her workouts on TikTok.

To sculpt her figure, the rapper revealed to fans that her gym “WerkOut” is comprised of kettlebell one-legged deadlifts, single-leg hip thrusts on an incline chair, and heel-elevated goblet squats.

Fans have swooned over her body, with one fan labelling it “goals”.

Others begged the star to bring out her own workout regime, with one writing: “When you dropping the workout and meal prep app Meg? You know we are going to buy it.”

For now, Megan appears to be dialling down the cardio in favour of sessions with her instructor at the beach, including sand dune sprints and boxing.

And to keep up her performance stamina, she’s also a huge fan of dancing, often sharing clips to her TikTok to keep her fans on their toes. Sometimes, her stints in the dance studio can last up to 12 hours.

However, in the last couple of years her personal life has been put under a microscope. In August 2023, rapper Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he shot Megan in the feet in July 2020.

Throughout the ordeal, sections of her fandom accused her of lying about the shooting. “I didn’t tell the police immediately what happened right then because I didn’t wanna die,” Megan told fans during an Instagram live.

“Women, we have always had to put on a mask pretending like everything is okay,” she said in an interview, noting that the events had taken their toll on her.

As such, she later launched her website “Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too”, a resource dedicated to highlighting the importance of mental health, featuring resources supporting Black and trans people.

“Right now, mental health is more important to me more than ever,” Megan said. “It’s okay to ask for help, and it’s okay to want to go get therapy.”