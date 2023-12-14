Drag Race season 16 trailer confirms franchise-first twist

The trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 confirms there will an epic franchise-first twist which will leave fans gagged.

On Thursday (14 December) World of Wonder, the production company behind the Emmy-award winning hit show and its many spin-offs, released the first trailer for the season and teased at the new ‘Rate-A-Queen’ twist.

The two-part premiere of the show’s 16th season will see the usual talent show take place but after the performances have finished, the queens must rank each other to determine the tops and bottoms of the week.

The slay-worthy trailer also showcases guest judges including Charlize Theron and Becky G alongside host RuPaul and main judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison.

As well as Theron and Becky G, other guest judges this season will include Sarah Michelle Gellar, Icona Pop and Ronan Farrow.

The series will once again see 14 new drag queens compete for the $200,000 grand prize and the title of America’s next drag superstar.

This year’s queens include: Amanda Tori Meating (Los Angeles, CA), Dawn (Brooklyn, NY), Geneva Karr (Brownsville, TX), Hershii Liqcour-Jeté (Los Angeles, CA), Megami (Brooklyn, NY), Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige (Miami, FL), Mirage (Las Vegas, NV), Morphine Love Dion (Miami, FL),Nymphia Wind (Taiwan/NY), Plane Jane (Boston, MA), Plasma (New York, NY), Q (Kansas City, MO), Sapphira Cristál (Philadelphia, PA), and Xunami Muse (New York, NY).

Prior to the series kicking off in January, the season 16 queens promised “twists”, “shade” and “backstabbery”.

“Get ready for a lot of shade. I don’t want to say backstabbery, I’m trying to think of a cuter word, that’s bad. OK, well, there’s a lot of that. There’s a lot of going for the throat,” Mirage. told Entertainment Weekly.

“There’s a lot of honesty. We’re very honest with each other, about the things that we dislike about each other’s faces and bodies.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 premieres 6 January on WOW Presents Plus worldwide (excluding USA, Canada, Australia), on MTV (USA), Crave (Canada) and Stan (Australia).