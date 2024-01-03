Actor, singer, and all-round superstar Dylan Mulvaney has started 2024 with a heady dose of trans joy after sharing a photo of her updated passport on Instagram.

Dylan Mulvaney, 27, became a source of hope for trans youth in 2023, after spending much of the year fending off anti-trans bigots following intense backlash to her collaboration with beer brand Bud Light.

The TikTok star handled the continuous firestorm with grace and humility, always thanking her supporters, and even entering her author era.

For her work, she was honoured with a suicide prevention advocacy award, a Streamy award, a place on Forbes’ coveted 30 under 30 list and Attitude Magazine’s “Woman of the Year” accolade.

She’s now kickstarted 2024 as she means to go on – with positivity and optimism.

On Instagram, the actress shared an image yesterday (2 January) of her new brand new passport, which now features a recent, smiling photo of her and a changed gender marker.

Under the “sex” category, Mulvaney’s passport is now stamped with an “F”, which stands for “female”.

In the photo’s caption, Mulvaney made a toast to “the year ahead” and made a commitment to “stop people pleasing” in 2024.

She also shared an excerpt from an article she wrote to welcome in 2024, in which she expressed her hope that 2024 will be “less daunting”.

“On an exciting note: I just got my gender marker and photo changed on my passport, so now the airport should be a little less daunting in 2024,” she wrote.

“I hope everything will be less daunting. I hope that love pours over the hate and, most importantly, that the majority of the love comes from within. Because, really, the only person I need to please is myself.”

Fans have continued to fill her comment section with love, and shared their own experiences of having their gender marker changed on their documentation.

“Congratulations! I just had my marker changed in 2023 and couldn’t feel anymore at ease with myself,” commented one fan.

“So proud of you standing up for what you so deeply deserve! You are a beacon of love and light,” gushed a second.

A third added: “Yes to this for you! You are such a wonderful and joyful human and we need more of your authentic self in 2024.”