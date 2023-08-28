Trans social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney has been honoured at this year’s Streamy Awards, taking home the prize for ‘Breakout Creator.’

The TikTok star and songstress has had a challenging year thus far after being targetted with repulsive transphobic abuse sparked by a single sponsored post for Bud Light.

Both before and after the devastating pile-on that Dylan suffered, the 26-year-old has been a source of inspiration and light for her ever-growing fan base.

It’s only right, then, that she was recognised at this year’s Streamy Awards – the Los Angeles-based awards show that celebrates top social media creators.

Taking to the stage at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on Sunday night (27 August), Dylan used the international platform to speak on transphobia and urge her fellow creators to be strong allies to the LGBTQ+ community.

Dylan Mulvaney has won the Streamy’s award for ‘Breakout Creator’. (Streamy Awards)

Gleefully clinging to her trophy, she earnestly told the crowd: “532 days ago I made a coming out video that turned into my ‘Days of Girlhood’ series and my life has been changed for the better.

“But on the flip side, there’s also been an extreme amount of transphobia and hate. And I know that my community is feeling it and I now know that even our allies are feeling it.

“I look around this room and I see so many amazing allies that have platforms, and I think allyship right now needs to look differently. And you need to support trans people publicly and proudly.”

Dylan continued: “I think the trans community and the creator community actually have something in common. And it’s that people often underestimate us.

“But I know that we can stay optimistic about the future of trans-ness in general, because it we can influence people to buy $22 Erewhon smoothies, we can also do this.”

Of course, Dylan couldn’t leave the stage without made a crack at the absurd Bud Light controversy.

Closing out her speech, she jibed: “I love you so much, thank you, thank you, thank you. I’m gonna go have a beer!”

Icon behaviour.

In the category of ‘Breakout Creator’ Dylan was up against Alix Earle, Drew Afualo, Jake Shane, and Keith Lee.

Earlier in the night, Dylan appeared alongside TikToker Chris Olsen to present the award for Best Comedy.

The pair opened the award by poking fun at their haters.

Chris Olsen, who went on to win the ‘Short Form’ award for his beloved TikTok videos, started the skit by telling the crowd: “The most important thing when it comes to comedy is-“

Before he could finish, Dylan cut in and suggested: “Never look at the comments!”

When Chris looked back at her and corrected: ‘Maybe it’s timing?’, Dylan replied: ‘Yeah, yeah, timing seems important.’