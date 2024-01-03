Queer UK venue’s windows smashed in Christmas attack

A queer venue in Wales had its front window broken in a Christmas Day attack.

Staff at The Queer Emporium, in Cardiff, a shop dedicated to showcasing LGBTQ+ vendors in the city, arrived at the venue on Christmas Day to find the business’s front window damaged, with a circular-shaped crack spread out across the glass from behind the business logo.

In a post on Facebook on Christmas Day, the owners wrote: “We’re always excited to come in on Christmas Day and see everyone, but we’re beyond gutted to see someone has attempted to break our window this afternoon.

“We’re not sure why (although we have a good guess) but we’re open nevertheless for everyone (and might be open a bit later than expected).”

The shop’s front window was damaged. (Yan White)

In a follow-up post on Saturday (30 December), the owners thanked “everyone for the huge outpouring of support regarding our window”.

At the time we’re writing this post, the person who did it has not been caught, the post goes on to say.

“We’re taking some reassurance that the only time they felt like they could do it was on the quietest day of the year, when the streets are deserted.

“We are waiting for quotes for the repairs we need to do and these will most likely be done alongside our January renovations now.”

South Wales Police confirmed to PinkNews that they had received reports of a criminal damage to the shop.

“Officers are investigating, including conducting CCTV enquiries,” a spokesperson for the force said.

If you have any information relating to the incident, you can contact South Wales Police via the force’s website or by phone on 101, or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can donate towards The Queer Emporium’s window repairs via the business’s website.