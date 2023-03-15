Aaron Taylor-Johnson is breaking the internet with his Calvin Klein campaign

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is breaking the internet with his Calvin Klein photoshoot.

The actor has stripped down to his underwear as part of the brand’s ‘Calvins or nothing’ spring campaign.

It sees him wearing pieces from the Calvin Klein 1996 collection, which has been inspired by the brand’s iconic 90s designs.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The black and white photoshoot by Mert & Marcus sees him wear the CK96 briefs in white, as well as denim pieces by the brand.

The visuals were posted by the official Calvin Klein Instagram page and fans flocked to the comment section to thirst over the actor.

One fan wrote: “Never in my life did I want to be a lightbulb but here we are.”

Another referenced the lightbulb in the clip saying: “I’m so turned on.”

Somebody else praised the brand for the campaign, writing: “Everyone say thank you to Calvin Klein.”

Other fans called him “zaddy” and there’s plenty of flame and heart eye emojis to the actor.

One fan lost their train of thought after seeing the pictures, saying: “I forgot what I was even going to comment like I…….”

While somebody else joked about the campaign name, saying: “I choose nothing.”

He joins previously announced stars of the campaign including Michael B. Jordan, Blackpink’s Jennie, FKA Twigs and Kendall Jenner.

When Jordan’s black and white photoshoot dropped, the internet was once again collectively thirsty.

The campaign, also shot by Mert & Marcus saw him rep the CK96 underwear, with fans calling him “a god”.

While Blackpink fans aka the Blinks loved Jennie’s photoshoot, which saw them say that the collaboration is “the best thing that’s ever happened”.

To shop the Calvin Klein 1996 collection head to calvinklein.com or calvinklein.co.uk.