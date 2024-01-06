Doctor Who star and unflinching LGBTQ+ ally David Tennant will be hosting the 2024 BAFTAs, and he’ll undoubtedly bring his “warmth, charm and mischievous wit” to the British film awards.

The actor – known for his amazing work on Good Omens, Broadchurch, Jessica Jones and Final Space – will take centre stage at London’s Royal Festival Hall for the ceremony on 18 February.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts film awards, commonly known as the BAFTAs, have been hosted by a variety of presenters over the years, including Rebel Wilson, Richard E Grant and Graham Norton.

Tennant said he was “delighted” to have been asked to host the BAFTAs and “help celebrate the very best of this year’s films and the many brilliant people who help bring them to life”.

BAFTA chief executive Jane Millichip said the organisation was “over the moon” that Tennant would be hosting the prestigious event, promising it’ll be a “must-watch show”.

“He is deservedly beloved by British and international audiences alike,” Millichip said. “His warmth, charm and mischievous wit will make it a must-watch show.”

Tennant is, of course, renowned worldwide for his immense acting talents, winning several TV Choice Awards, BAFTAs and an Emmy over his storied career. He’s also a stalwart LGBTQ+ and trans ally.

David Tennant’s message is clear: leave trans kids alone. (Instagram/@DavidTennantDotCom/Backgrid/Getty/Crooked Store)

The Doctor Who legend has worn t-shirts that proudly declared his support for trans kids, included trans and non-binary pin badges in his wardrobe during public appearances and proudly stood up in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights. He’s just been an all-round amazing supporter.

The nominations for the 77th annual awards will be announced on 18 January by Naomi Ackie, who played Whitney Houston in the biopic film I Wanna Dance With Somebody, and Barbie actor Kingsley Ben-Adir.

David Tennant will kick off the 2024 BAFTAs ceremony on Sunday 18 February, and the awards will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Viewers in the USA, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway and South Africa can watch the awards on BritBox International.