BAFTAs 2024: Rustin, All of Us Strangers and Saltburn among nominees

The nominees for the British Academy Film Awards 2024 have been revealed on 18 January.

The 2024 BAFTAs are set to be hosted by LGBTQ+ ally David Tenant, and will take place at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, London.

Among the nominees for the 77th annual BAFTAs on 18 February are LGBTQ+ films Rustin, All of Us Strangers and Saltburn.

Following its huge box-office success, Oppenheimer leads the way with 13 nominations in total, followed by Poor Things with 11 nods.

All of Us Strangers — Andrew Haigh’s psychological adaptation of the Japanese ghost story Strangers — received six nominations including Outstanding British Film, Adapted Screenplay, Supporting Actress, Supporting Actor and Casting, and is also the first nomination for Haigh as Director at the BAFTAs.

Saltburn followed closely with five nominations, including Outstanding British Film, Leading Actor, Supporting Actress, Supporting Actor, Original Score and Rising Star.

Greta Gerwig’s pop-culture hit Barbie also received five nominations, including Original Screenplay, Leading Actress, Supporting Actor, Production Design, and Costume Design.

Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks for their roles in The Color Purple and Colman Domingo in Rustin are all first-time nominees at the award ceremony.

Domingo landed the nomination for Leading Actor for his portrayal of Bayard Rustin in the film, which tells the story of Martin Luther King Jr.’s advisor during the 1963 March on Washington. He was largely removed from the history books due to the homophobia and racial discrimination at the time, but he dedicated himself to social justice and bringing LGBTQ+ issues to the forefront of the conversation.

As voted for by the public, Jacob Elordi and Ayo Edebiri were previously revealed as nominees for the BAFTA Rising Star Award. Edebiri has already won a Golden Globe for Best Television Female Actor in a Musical / Comedy series and her first Primetime Emmy for Supporting Actress for The Bear.

You can read the full list of nominees here.

The BAFTAs will be broadcast live on BBC One on 18 February and will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Britbox in North America.