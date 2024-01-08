Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert has denied allegations that she publicly punched her ex-husband in the face at a restaurant.

Police have confirmed that Boebert is the subject of an active investigation after the right-wing politician’s ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, said he was a “victim of domestic violence” following an alleged altercation at a restaurant in Silt, Colorado on the evening of Saturday (6 January).

News of the alleged altercation first broke after American Muckrakers posted on X/Twitter that Lauren Boebert allegedly “punched her ex-husband Jayson in the nose two times and then continued to beat him up”.

In a statement to The Daily Beast, which first broke the story on Sunday (7 January), Jayson claimed the post was accurate and further claimed to have a witness to the events.

Silt Police Department said an investigation into the altercation, which Lauren has vehemently denied took place, was ongoing.

“This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I’m moving [to a different state],” Lauren Boebert said in a statement the following day.

“I didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options.”

A legal aide for Lauren Boebert told The Daily Beast that she had allegedly driven to her ex-husband’s house to pick up one of her sons for dinner.

After reaching the house, the aide claimed that Jayson tried to move in for a hug but that she put her hand on his chest to keep him at a distance.

He then allegedly called to reconcile, which Lauren said she would agree to if it was in public, and met at the Miner’s Claim restaurant in Silt.

The aide then claims that Jayson allegedly made another motion and that Lauren “put her hands in his face, put her hand on his nose” to keep him back.

In a statement on Sunday, Jayson Boebert said he “made a mistake” and that the pair “overreacted” during the alleged confrontation.

“I only want what’s best for [the] boys and I still love her very much,” he continued. “We both share some hurt deep down inside … It seems we just keep pushing each other further apart.”

Readers who are affected by the issues raised in this story are encouraged to contact Refuge (www.refuge.org.uk) or Women’s Aid (www.womensaid.org.uk). Both charities run the 24-hour, freephone National Domestic Violence Helpline, 0808 2000 247. The US National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).