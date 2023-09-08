Rock legend and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has seemingly confirmed that Lady Gaga is back in the studio working on new music.

It’s been three long years and 15 painful weeks since queer pop behemoth Lady Gaga dropped her fifth full-length studio album Chromatica, which birthed monster hits including chart-topping Ariana Grande collab “Rain On Me”.

In that time, a lot has happened in Mother Monster’s universe – she started and wrapped up filming as Harley Quinn for the 2024 film Joker: Folie à Deux, returned to her Las Vegas residency Jazz & Piano, and gave one of the campest press tour performances of all time while promoting her 2021 film, House of Gucci.

While Gaga has hardly been in hiding, her Little Monsters are craving more. That’s why, when it was revealed earlier this week that she’d be featured on Hackney Diamonds, the upcoming 24th studio album by the Rolling Stones, the fanbase went wild.

She’s featured on a new track titled “Sweet Sounds of Heaven”, and in a recent interview with the Associated Press, Mick Jagger explained how the song came about – and dropped a major hint that a new Gaga album is imminent.

“We’ve done shows with [Gaga] before and we were doing this song that I wrote on the piano, this kind of gospel-y song and she was in the next door studio,” he revealed.

“She said, ‘Can I come down?’ and she came down and she joined in and we sung together and we went in the next day and tidied up a few things up.”

JAGGER X GAGA: At the launch event for The Rolling Stones’ new album “Hackney Diamonds,” Mick Jagger reveals how the band teamed up with Lady Gaga. pic.twitter.com/ddw3mZHvT4 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) September 7, 2023

Though there’s a lot of excitement for the Rolling Stones’ collaboration with the queer pop goddess, fans are arguably more intrigued that she herself was in the studio already, and they’re theorising about what the “Bad Romance” star could be cooking up.

“She was in the next door studio”



DOING WHAT? RECORDING WHAT? https://t.co/n3aOY4c4be pic.twitter.com/iGULx8c7d1 — GagaBrookes (Actual Patient) (@GagaBrookes) September 7, 2023

WHAT WAS SHE DOING IN THE NEXT DOOR STUDIO? https://t.co/GyefEzEpnR — izzy🃏 (@gagaspastaa) September 7, 2023

She was already in the studio? INTERESTING https://t.co/KdW5giHVJj — Sophie (@Xsophie_masonX) September 8, 2023

One fan suggested that perhaps the new music won’t be a new Gaga studio album, but instead demos for the Joker: Folie à Deux soundtrack.

“My immediate thought is this had to be for the Joker,” agreed another fan.

A third suggested that she’s working on a follow up to her divisive 2013 album Artpop, writing: “[She was] mastering ARTPOP ACT II obviously.”

Artpop Act II has long been rumoured to be in the works, though the original album’s producer DJ White Shadow ruled out the follow-up earlier this year.

One fan suggested that Little Monster should start preparing a new Gaga record, writing: “I think we might just be entering the pre-LG7 era…”

It was for the joker calm down https://t.co/WVQuNfX6ap — andras_2020 (@andras_2020) September 7, 2023

Lady Gaga will soon break the record for the length of time between her albums. There were three years and seven months between 2016’s Joanne and 2020’s Chromatica, and three years and four months have now passed since Chromatica.

Hackney Diamonds was reportedly recorded between the end of 2022 and early 2023, suggesting that whatever she was recording, fans haven’t heard it yet. The last song she released was the Oscar-nominated “Hold My Hand”, for Tom Cruise’s 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick film.

Alongside Gaga, Hackney Diamonds, which is out on 20 October, will feature vocals from queer British music legend Elton John.