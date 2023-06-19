Little Monsters, rise up! Lady Gaga has sent her devoted fanbase into a tailspin after teasing a Chromatica Ball film and lots more in a heartfelt Instagram post.

It’s been a huge couple of years for pop legend and unapologetic LGBTQ+ advocate Lady Gaga. Alongside her epic 2022 stadium tour Chromatica Ball, the “Born This Way” singer has gagged fans on set as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux, expanded her popular cosmetics empire Haus Labs and even has some new music in the works.

The 37-year-old musician and actor reflected on her “fulfilling” creative projects and teased what more fans can expect in an emotional Instagram post from Friday (16 June) with a black and white snapshot of herself sat in front of a still from the newly-announced Chromatica Ball film.

The Grammy-winning artist wrote that she’d decided to “share a more personal moment” in response to a “longing” from fans for her to “share more of my artistic process”, admitting that she has been “experiencing my creativity ever since last summer in a really special and private way”.

She went onto list her various projects, including music she “wrote and produced” for a never-mentioned-before “special project”, her months of preparation for the Joker sequel which was a “very introspective time”, running Haus lab and doing “philanthropic work”.

“Additionally,” Lady Gaga added, “I have been working on The Chromatica Ball film edit”, something she “can’t wait for you to experience”.

Gaga managing Haus Labs, editing the Chromatica Ball Film, philanthropic work, Joker, creating new music for special project- pic.twitter.com/JSEKd3ob4u — NI’JAH HIVE🪩 (@AdrianTopete_) June 18, 2023

Gaga ended the caption on a touching note, saying: “For the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion and supporting community has never been more fulfilling.

“I may not be sharing as much of myself online as I have in the past, but I hope you know this time to myself has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body, and creativity – to create within myself and to have a personal life that’s just for me.

“I’m sure that may feel different because I haven’t always been so private (I bet that will make some of you laugh) – but I LOVE my fans, my little monsters, so much and that will never change.

“I can’t even begin to describe how much our global community inspires me every day to bring as much joy as I can to your lives.

“Thank you for being willing to grow with me so that I can change and transform with the community I love so much. I hope you love all the things I’ve been creating for you and I hope this is a small reminder to you of my deep passion and commitment to art.”

Celebrities and fans alike have flocked to the comments to share their love and support for the artist. “Love you always,” trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney wrote. “I see you and I love you,” pop idol Katy Perry added.

“We never beg for anything from you mommy,” Drag Race star Jan Sport commented. “You move at your own pace and lead us through your art. We are SO grateful for anything you give to us. Be you.

“Share you when you want. We will be here for every time you have been here for us”

Over on Twitter, meanwhile, everyone was having a meltdown over the announcement of both new music and a Chromatica Ball film helmed by Gaga herself.

gaga confirming new music is coming and is editing chromatica ball film herself. she really IS working pic.twitter.com/Up2E4ZoRvw — maria (@gagamajesty) June 17, 2023

THE CHROMATICA BALL FILM IS ACTUALLY COMING?!?! pic.twitter.com/WdplBUgiIB — TUYA (@pedroiriarte_) June 17, 2023

we’re getting a chromatica ball film I just fell to my knees omg….. pic.twitter.com/n42vDzxnSd — lizard king (@ahmarrri) June 16, 2023

NEW MUSIC AND THE CHROMATICA BALL FILMpic.twitter.com/ok5gOqfawA — KatieKat (fan account) (@ThatsSoKatie44) June 16, 2023

The Chromatica Ball film will change me as a person pic.twitter.com/2HjZfiJcSs — Mark ‎🖤 (@WandaMix6) June 18, 2023

CHROMATICA BALL FILM CONFIRMED AAAAAAHHH pic.twitter.com/Xvk6tObKvO — 𝕒𝕓𝕙𝕒𝕪 🐳 FAN (@childofgodga) June 16, 2023

CHROMATICA BALL FILM EDIT IS REAL LADY GAGAAAAAAAA AAAAAA



pic.twitter.com/0DQPE3xvmn — DJ Sigmund Fred (@freddie_sampaio) June 16, 2023

🚨warning you all now that once the #ChromaticaBallFilm drops, it will become my ENTIRE personality. I’m talking viewing parties, birthday parties, funerals, thanksgiving, Christmas🚨 pic.twitter.com/VAeMUWanhy — paDOM paDOM✨ (@Dominic_Criso) June 17, 2023

Monsters when The Chromatica Ball film is released: pic.twitter.com/rvWQjIwY6y — Ryan | Lady Gaga 🏳️‍🌈 (@ryanleejohnson) June 16, 2023

Fans have also shared their wishes for the upcoming concert-style film.

Omg need Gaga to screen Chromatica ball film in cinemas worldwide… it’s actually a common thing now in concert films to do limited screening events worldwide lol — Anthony 🚨 Lady Gaga News (@antpats2) June 19, 2023

Now call me delusional….but what if the "Chromatica Ball FILM" is actually a film….like a feature length film that incorporates the performances to represent the map of Chromatica? Like this only kind of looks like the stage, maybe thats why it's taking so long….. pic.twitter.com/8aLeKmdiBm — C (@chromatican321) June 17, 2023