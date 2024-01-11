TV host Rylan has come up with an ingenious way to keep shawarma this winter – by dressing head to toe in doner kebab meat, in tribute to pop icon Lady Gaga.

In 2010, a then 24-year-old Lady Gaga sent the internet into meltdown after appearing at the MTV Video Music Awards in a dress made entirely of flank steak.

The dress became a huge part of Gaga’s enduring cultural legacy, with the look named as the top fashion moment of 2010 by Time magazine.

Paying homage to the music legend, This Morning star and host of the 2023 PinkNews Awards Rylan has donned – or donered – his own version of the iconic look.

Lady Gaga in her meat dress at the MTV Video Music Awards (Getty Images)

If RuPaul could see it, you can guarantee she’d be yelling: “Satay, you stay!”

The 35-year-old gay TV host teamed up with Deliveroo to create the look, which took a staggering 20 hours to create. The garment includes doner meat boots and a a full kebab headpiece. Yes, really.

Rylan in his very own version of Lady Gaga’s meet dress. (Supplied)

Kebab meat was chosen due to the dish being one of the most-ordered takeaways from the Deliveroo delivery service.

Rylan will soon become a judge at the upcoming Deliveroo Restaurant Awards, offering his expert opinion in the Beating Heart of the Community category.

In addition to recreating Gaga’s infamous red meat red carpet couture, he’s also appeared in his own version of Rihanna’s yellow cape dress look from the 2015 Met Gala.

Rylan in his own take on Rihanna’s 2015 Met Gala dress. (Supplied)

Of course, because it’s Rylan, he’s turned the cape into a cheesy pepperoni pizza, complete with a mini pizza headpiece, which is instantly iconic if you ask us.

He also shared his own take on Jennifer Lawrence falling up the steps at the 2013 Oscars, wearing an all-white suit and spilling sushi everywhere.

Rylan admitted that the reason he wanted to be involved with the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards was because, quite simply, he loves “a cheeky takeaway”.

The awards have a whopping 60 award categories, including 50 regional cuisine-led awards and the coveted Independent Restaurant of the Year award.