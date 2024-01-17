Mitski announces extra North American tour dates and tickets.

Mitski has announced extra dates on her 2024 North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist has extended her run, with new shows across August and September in support of her latest album.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 26 January via Ticketmaster.

The new dates will see the singer perform in Columbia, Cleveland, Atlanta, Austin, Portland and Berkeley, finishing up the run in Stanford on 25 September.

The tour is in support of her recently released LP, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We and kicks off on 26 January in Miami Beach

Her seventh studio album was released in September and features singles “Bug Like an Angel”, “Star” and “Heaven” and received acclaim from critics.

She will visit venues across North America in early 2024, before a UK and European run this spring.

Support across the run will come from a number of acts including Arlo Parks, Laufey, Ethel Cain, Julia Jacklin and Lamp.

You can check out the full tour schedule and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 26 January via Ticketmaster.

Tickets will be available via a presale lottery, the singer confirmed. Registration is open now through Monday, 22 January at 10am ET. You will be contacted via email if you’ve been selected from the lottery. Enter at mitski.com/register.