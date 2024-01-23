Boosie Badazz claims LGBTQ+ people are ‘bullying’ straights. Really.

Rapper Boosie Badazz has now claimed the LGBTQ+ community is “bullying” straight people and says he is the “only one who speak[s] up for straight people”.

The controversial rapper, who recently faced backlash for walking out of The Colour Purple over its sapphic romance, made the comments during an Instagram Live video on Sunday (21 January).

The 41-year-old said: “No gay s**t? Bro y’all bullies, bruh. I guess I’m the only one who speak up for straight people, so I’m gay. Anybody who speak up for straight people, y’all say gay. S**t be crazy.”

He continued: “Y’all done bullied the whole world. Athletes, rappers scared to say they straight. Rappers and athletes scared to even say they like women. They scared they gon’ get bullied, bro. Y’all done bullied the whole world. Except me. Except me!”

He added that people can “call me that because you know I’m not that” but he is “not cool with it being pushed on the kids”.

Badazz said: “But you can come on my Live. I’ma try to block you but so many y’all be coming on my Live calling me gay just ’cause I don’t like d**k. The s**t crazy.”

This is not the first time the rapper – whose own daughter, 21-year-old Poison Ivi, is gay – has made comments about the LGBTQ+ community.

His comments about The Colour Purple‘s sapphic love story saw him lambasted by folks on social media for being angry at consensual queer romance, but not the underage marriage, domestic abuse and sexual assault which also features heavily in the work.

Prior to his social media rant about the lesbian plot of The Colour Purple, Badazz has also made transphobic rants attacking Dwyane Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade and deeply homophobic remarks about Lil Nas X, where he called on the iconic gay rapper to commit suicide.

“U a whole b****h playing with a gansta smh u can keep sucking d**k n getting f***** in your a**,” Badazz about the ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ singer.

Adding: “NASx if you #CommitSuicide you would do this world a huge favor.”

The controversy does not end with remarks about queer people, the artist faced huge backlash in 2020 for admitting to hiring women to perform sex acts on his teenage sons and nephews – who were aged just 12 and 13 at the time and well-below the legal age of consent.

“When they was 12, 13, they got head. Yeah, that’s how it’s supposed to be. Hell yeah, I got my f**king son’s d**k sucked,” claimed in an Instagram Live, saying he was “training these boys right”.