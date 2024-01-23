Burlesque the Musical announces cast and extra ticket details

Burlesque the Musical has announced its cast for the upcoming stage adaption of the much-loved film.

It’s been confirmed that Jess Folley, known for winning The Voice Kids UK and X Factor – The Band, is set to take on the lead role of Ali in the production.

The show is debuting at Manchester’s Opera House from 13-29 June, with performances scheduled at Glasgow’s Theatre Royal from 11-28 September.

It will then return to Manchester between 3 October and 2 November following huge demand for tickets, before opening on the West End at a later date.

Folley, who has also written additional songs for the stage adaption, will be joined by George Maguire as Vince, Billie-Kay as Sophia, B Terry as Georgie, Jess Qualter as Daphne, Yasmin Harrison as Brenda/dance captain, Lily Wang as Fifi, Hollie-Ann Lowe as Summer, and Alessia McDermott in the ensemble.

Burlesque the Musical will have its world premiere in Manchester.

The 2010 film, directed by Steve Antin, revolves around a small-town girl named Ali Rose, played by Christina Aguilera who moves to Los Angeles and stumbles upon a struggling burlesque lounge owned by Tess.

You may like to watch

The stage show will feature tracks from the film by Aguilera, Sia and Diane Warren, including “Welcome to Burlesque”, “Express” and “Bound to You”.

Aguilera, who is also executive producer, said: “Burlesque was my first feature film – and creating the role of Ali along with co-writing the music was a part of my career that I will always cherish.

“I am so happy to be reunited with Steven, this time behind-the-scenes as an executive producer and contributing songwriter for our new stage version. Recreating Burlesque as a live theatre experience is something I always hoped would happen, and here we are!”

You can find out the full tour schedule and ticket details for Burlesque the Musical below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

When can I see Burlesque the Musical?

You can see Burlesque the Musical across its three runs ahead of its West End transfer. The show is running at the following venues and dates:

13-29 June – Manchester, Opera House Theatre – sold out

11-28 September – Glasgow, Theatre Royal – tickets

3 October – 2 November – Manchester, Opera House Theatre – tickets

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Glasgow will go on presale from 10am on 26 January via ATG Tickets. This is available to those who have signed up to the presale here.

They’ll then go on general sale from 12pm on 26 January also via ATG Tickets.

Tickets for the newly announced Manchester shows will be released at a later date.