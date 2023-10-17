Willow star Warwick Davis has hit out at Disney+ for abruptly removing the film’s sapphic sequel series from its streaming platform following its cancellation.

The 53-year-old actor and TV presenter starred as the titular character in Ron Howard’s original 1988 fantasy film and reprised the role for the highly-anticipated sequel series.

The first season of the Willow reboot aired on Disney+ in November last year, and amassed a staggering LGBTQ+ fandom thanks to two of the film’s leads – Princess Kit (Ruby Cruz) and her loyal swordsman turned lover Jade (Erin Kellyman) – being in a queer relationship.

Set twenty years after the Willow film’s OG villain Queen Bavmorda was defeated, the new series followed six improbable heroes who headed out on a dangerous adventure, coming together to save their world from the evil Gales.

It also featured a much-talked about queer kiss between Jade and Princess Kit, which received “no pushback” from Disney execs. However, just as the series appeared to signify a new era of increased LGBTQ+ representation at the entertainment giant, it was swiftly axed.

LGBTQ+ fantasy series Willow has been removed from Disney+. (Disney)

The show was cancelled in March this year, just two months after its first season had aired, and the first season was taken off the streaming service entirely in May – much to the fury of fans.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend (14 October), Davis said it was “embarrassing” that the existing episodes of the show had been pulled from the streaming service.

“I meet lovely people on a daily basis who are fans of #Willow, who are the reason the @DisneyPlus series was made,” he wrote.

“Please tell me @WaltDisneyCo, what do I say to these subscribers when they ask why they can’t watch the series any more? #embarrassing.”

Fans were quick to agree with Davis, with one writing: “Willow not getting a 2nd series is the greatest travesty of television. Best show of 2022!”

“You and the wonderful cast of Willow deserved so much better,” wrote a second.

Despite Willow’s cancellation leaving fans devastated, the show’s co-writer and co-producer Jonathan Kasdan has tried to instil some hope back into the fandom.

“I’ve been quiet on this news that #Willow is leaving Disney+ ’cause… I’m kinda into it,” he wrote on social media in May.

“I grew up at a time when Disney movies were periodically re-released and not available to own, and it made them… more special. I worry about many things but none of them are that Willow will never be available again, either on Disney+ or perhaps someplace else.

“Ya never know where that could lead. Stranger things have happened. So grateful for all the love and enthusiasm, it’s truly what keeps these worlds alive.”