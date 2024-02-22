Tayvis is back, people! Travis Kelce has landed in Australia, ready to support Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour stint in Sydney.

Swift has just finished performing three sell-out shows at Melbourne Cricket Ground, in a performance which has cemented her triple-threat status. Now, the star is preparing to head up Sydney’s Accor Stadium for four consecutive nights beginning 23 February, before heading to Singapore for the next stop on the tour on 2 March.

The Kansas City Chiefs champion has now officially landed in the Harbour City to watch the superstar, according to local news outlets 9News and Channel 7. Kelce will now have his turn on the bleachers, after Swift showed up in support at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, as well as his lead-up games.

Kelce is excited about travelling the world to support Swift, according to a PEOPLE source. They said that the pair “are making plans for the summer and are excited to travel together in Europe when Taylor takes her tour there”.

They continued: “Football is everything to him. He lives and breathes it. But he’s ready for some downtime now and to show up for Taylor the way she has for him,” another source close to the Kelce family reported.

Swift is set to head to Paris to launch her European tour on 9 May and will continue to perform around Europe until the end of August, when the upcoming NFL season will start up again.

You may like to watch

His previous football season ended in a huge victory, after his team won the Super Bowl 2024 against the San Francisco 49ers. The game between the two teams went into overtime before the Chiefs secured their win 25-22.

Kelce previously had a heated interaction with coach Andy Reid in the first half of the game as the singer and her girl squad watched on.

But things soon fell into place for the Chiefs and the new slew of Swiftie-turned-football fans, as Patrick Mahomes threw the winning pass to Mecole Hardman. The win marked the team’s third Super Bowl title in the past five seasons.