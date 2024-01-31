Joni Mitchell announces Hollywood Bowl show: tickets, presale and more

Joni Mitchell has announced details of a headline show at the Hollywood Bowl – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer-songwriter will headline only her second concert in the last two decades on 19 October.

Tickets for Joni Mitchell’s show at the Hollywood Bowl go on sale at 10am PST on 2 February via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Billed as ‘Joni Mitchell & the Joni Jam’, the show at the Hollywood Bowl will mark her first headline show in Los Angeles in over 24 years.

Mitchell last toured in 2000. The singer-songwriter suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015 which meant she had to re-learn how to walk, talk and sing.

In 2022, she made a surprise return to live performance when she appeared with Brandi Carlile at the Newport Folk Festival to play a handful of songs.

The artist then headlined her first concert in over 20 years at the Gorge Amphitheater in Washington.

It was billed as a Joni Jam show and featured appearances from Annie Lennox, Sarah McLachlan, Marcus Mumford, Wynonna Judd, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, Lucius and others.

It was also announced that Mitchell would perform at this year’s Grammy Awards for the first time ever.

She will make an appearance at the ceremony on 4 February, while the live recording of her surprise performance at Newport is up for Best Folk Album.

You can find out how to get tickets, including presale info for Joni Mitchell’s show below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am PST on 2 February via Ticketmaster.

The artist presale takes place from 10am PST on 31 January. This can be accessed using the code ‘JJAM24’ when selecting tickets on Ticketmaster.

Other presales taking place across the week include Live Nation, Ticketmaster and venue presales from 10am PST on 1 February.

To find out more head to Ticketmaster.