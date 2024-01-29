The 2024 Grammy Awards is just around the corner and to prepare you for the biggest night in music we’ve laid out everything you need to know ahead of the ceremony.

The 66th Grammy Awards promises to be a momentous celebration with the biggest stars of music in attendance – the likes of Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Dua Lipa performing live.

Eilish is predicted to have a big night, she won the most awards last year and, though Barbie was snubbed at the Oscars, Eilish’s soundtrack contribution ‘What Was I Made For’ is up for the prestigious Record of the Year title.

Alongside Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Joni Mitchell, and Dua Lipa will be performing live.

Leading the Grammy nominations is the incredible SZA who has nine nods, most of which are from her acclaimed 2022 album SOS.

When is the 2024 Grammy Awards?

The 2024 Grammy Awards is taking place on Sunday (4 February).

The ceremony will be hosted at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, by Trevor Noah for the fourth consecutive year.

How to watch the Grammy Awards in the UK?

If you’re going to be watching the awards ceremony from the UK, prepare for a long night as the ceremony begins at 1am GMT. The final trophy is set to be awarded at around 4:30am GMT.

UK viewers can tune into the show via the Grammys website: live.grammy.com.

If you have to get up early on Monday and don’t want to miss all the Grammy action, Entertainment Weekly’s red carpet coverage begins at 11:30pm GMT on their YouTube channel.

Who is performing at the 2024 Grammys?

This year’s Grammy Awards has some major stars taking to the stage.

Eilish will be performing her Barbie hit, for which she’s nominated.

Though Eilish is up against some big names, namely Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ and Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Vampire’.

Swift’s Record of the Year nomination marked her 7th in the category. If she were to bag another trophy this year, her award total would hit a hugely impressive 13.

Eilish and Rodrigo are each nominated for six awards, going head to head in Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance categories.

Joni Mitchell Grammys

Also, making Grammy history, Joni Mitchell will be performing at the awards show for the first time.

The legendary ‘Big Yellow Taxi’ singer is up for Best Folk Album at this year’s show.

Additionally, Billy Joel, Travis Scott, Burna Boy, Luke Combs, and U2 will be performing live at the ceremony.

Will Travis Kelce be at the Grammys?

Many people are speculating whether Taylor Swift’s new boyfriend – Travis Kelce, an American football tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs – will be at the Grammys to support his famous other half.

After all, his girlfriend Taylor Swift has six Grammy nominations this year.

Sadly, it’s not looking likely that the pair will grace us with a red carpet moment, as Kelce is booked for a work gig the same night. The Grammys are taking place on 4 February 2024, while Kelce is due to attend the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on the same day.