Married at First Sight Australia is back, people! And the new series has already seen four couples tying the knot upon meeting for the first time.

On the 30 January episode, viewers saw self-proclaimed “alpha male” Jack Dunkley marrying “control freak” Tori Adams, and they’ve already spotted some “instant red flags”.

For starters, Gold Coast-based Dunkley claimed that his wife-to-be would be a “good girl” (we just threw up in our mouths a little).

“It definitely spiked my ears,” Dunkley said to the producer. “But, looking through those eyes, she seems sweet. I think she’ll challenge me a little bit, but I definitely reckon I’ll sort her out, and we’ll have a good time.”

He added: “I definitely want to play that dominant role to Tori; it might be a bit of a power struggle. But I feel like she’s gonna be a good girl.”

Next, it was revealed the 34-year-old PT only had clients from his gym attend the wedding, aside from his parents. Adams’ best friend, Leah, realised something was amiss.

She said: “When it comes to Jack, I just have a weird feeling; it’s just an intuition that I have.

“Is this a reflection of his inability to have long-term relationships? And that’s what clicked for me… who has my friend married?”

Viewers quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their concern for the new bride. “Jack: ‘She didn’t even tell me what gym she goes to, even AFTER I told her I was a PT!’ INSTANT red flag,” noted one viewer.

“They’re not orange love…They are the brightest of bright red #mafs #mafsau,” said another social media user with a gif of a waving red flag beneath. “Jack is a massive red flag, he will end up being super controlling, gaslight and probably the first one to cheat,” said another.

Just putting it here now, so it’s easily accessible as this shitshow goes on.



Jack is a massive red flag, he will end up being super controlling, gaslighty and probably the first one to cheat and create the side story of “people who can’t act, are forced to act” #MAFS #MAFSAU — Steph the sarcastic sequin (@Steph_Simmons89) January 30, 2024

PinkNews has contacted a representative of Channel Nine for a comment on the matter.

In the episode on 31 January, the series is finally expected to address the “runaway groom” situation, in which one wedding is “abandoned”.

Simon Flocco, who was set to be paired up in the first gay male couple on the show in almost a decade, explained that he was “shocked” that he was included in the lineup for the new series.

The 39-year-old left shortly after filming the first episode, and has spoken out about the producers’ decision to include him in the casting lineup.

Married at First Sight Australia continues Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30 pm and Sunday at 7.00 pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.