MAFS Australia gay grooms in turmoil over ‘spark’ with crew member

Concern is growing about the future of Married At First Sight (MAFS) Australia stars Michael Felix and Stephen Stewart’s relationship after the latter was caught flirting with a member of production to whom he felt an “instant attraction”.

The couple’s TV marriage is certainly off to a rocky start after Felix, 34, found out Stewart, 26, had flirted with a fellow hairdresser who was working on the reality series.

Felix had previously been matched with another groom, who pulled out of the show at the last minute. Stewart said he “instantly felt sick” knowing Felix had been previously paired with another man and described it as a “huge red flag”.

On Monday night’s episode (4 March), Felix said the day was supposed to be fun, but that all changed after he caught his “husband flirting with the hairdresser” during a publicity shoot for the show.

“On the car ride home, I saw Stephen was smiling and laughing at his phone. I asked, ‘Who are you texting?’ He was talking to the hairdresser, Felix added.

“Stephen told me he felt a spark with this hairdresser that he’s never felt with me.”

Stewart told Felix during the episode that he didn’t mean to upset him but was “really confused” because it felt “so much easier to get flirty with them than I did with you after two-and-a-half weeks.”

“Absolutely, we had a spark there. It was playful and a little bit flirty, 150 per cent. I know that’s a s**t thing to hear, which is why I feel so guilty, Stewart said.

“I feel s**t, but feeling that instant attraction to someone made me realise what we’re missing.”

Stewart went on to devastate Felix further by telling him he couldn’t have a sexual relationship with him, causing Felix to pull off his wedding ring and storm out of the room.

Despite the fallout, the pair still attended the couples retreat at popular New South Wales holiday resort Byron Bay, with Felix claiming that Stewart had begged him to give their relationship a chance.

The pair still follow each other on Instagram but it it’s unknown if their relationship will stand the test of time.

In 2023, Married At First Sight UK made history by introducing the show’s first ever transgender bride, Ella Morgan.

The UK show has also had its share of drama, with Morgan’s ex JJ Slater having reportedly gone ‘Instagram official’ with media personality and former model Katie Price.

A source claimed that Morgan felt “betrayed” and “blindsided” by the relationship.