Madonna kisses rapper Tokischa during steamy Celebration Tour performance

Sorry Britney, Madonna has moved on and is locking lips with her latest Celebration Tour guest, rapper Tokischa.

Madonna was joined on stage by Tokischa for a very special performance during the final New York show of the critically acclaimed Celebration Tour on Tuesday (30 January).

The Queen of Pop performed her 2005 chart-topping hit “Hung Up”, alongside an interlude of Tokischa’s 2022 remix of the song “Hung Up on Tokischa”, which features Spanish verses.

Dressed only in a nightdress, and with a blindfold covering her eyes, Madonna held on to Tokischa as the rapper gyrated against and grabbed her.

Madonna and Tokischa kissing at the ‘Celebration Tour.’ pic.twitter.com/p6cU7VTb2u — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 1, 2024

Madge then spun round and grabbed Tokischa by the shoulder, pulling her in for a kiss.

The “Like a Prayer” singer later shared a photo of the moment on social media, thanking the rapper for joining her and for giving her a new grill emblazoned with the word ‘Mother’.

You may like to watch

“There is nothing in the world like playing NYC. Thank you for joining me @tokischa_ on the last night,” she wrote. “It’s always fun spending time with you, and thank you for my new grill. Mother! I love it.”

There is nothing In the world like playing NYC! 🗽 Thank you for joining me @tokischa_ on the last night ….. Its always FUN Spending time with you. And thank you for my new grill!

MOTHER! ❤️ i Love it!! pic.twitter.com/Qh9hNN59O1 — Madonna (@Madonna) January 31, 2024

Madonna is no stranger to making out with her fellow mothers. She sent shockwaves through the cis-het universe in 2003 when she kissed Britney and Christina Aguilera at the MTV Video Music Awards, and to mark her 64th birthday in 2022, she was pictured kissing two women in the back of a car in Italy.

Not long after, in a TikTok video, she seemingly joked about coming out as gay.

The Celebration Tour has been a celebration of her status as an LGBTQ+ icon, with the most affecting moment of the show being used to pay tribute to all those lost during the Aids crisis.

While performing “Live to Tell”, she is hoisted into the air as screens broadcast the names and faces of those who lost their lives, including her friends Keith Haring and Martin Burgoyne, dance teacher Christopher Flynn, and the photographer, Robert Mapplethorpe.

She also performs in a Progress Pride flag, much to the fury of online bigots.