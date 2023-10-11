Nicholas Galitzine is one of the hottest names in Hollywood right now after his appearance in two major summer releases, Red, White & Royal Blue and Bottoms. But fame can have its pitfalls – as he’s starting to realise.

The London-born actor has fast grown an LGBTQ+ fanbase after playing a number of queer roles during his career. From the 2016 indie classic Handsome Devil oppostite Andrew Scott, to Red, White & Royal Blue, Galitzine is familiar with playing a gay heartthrob.

The star is soon set to take on another queer role Sky’s historical drama Mary & George, where he will play King James I’s lover, George Villiers.

As Galitzine travels the world on shoots and promotional tours while juggling burgeoning stardom, there have been downsides, as he told L’Officiel recently.

Nicholas Galitzine as Jeff in queer teen comedy Bottoms. (MGM)

“It’s definitely hard,” Galitzine said. “I mean, my last couple of girlfriends, I feel like we’ve had to go our separate ways essentially because of the travel. It’s difficult.

“People who also work in the industry get it, but the job is definitely not conducive to nourishing relationships. Even with my family, it’s really difficult for them to not be able to see me as much as they’d like, because I’m constantly in different countries.

“I think you find out who the people are who you are really connected with. I’m one of [those] people who makes the effort to connect. Even if I’m on the other side of the world, if I care about someone, I take the time.”

Galitzine went on to express him admiration for couples who can make it work, but, in the meantime, he is just learning to enjoy himself.

“I admire these couples who work within the industry who manage to make the relationships work and sustain them and nourish them despite the transience of it all.

“[But] I’m young and I’m having a great time. Work’s been great to me and I’m just trying to take it all in and not put any unfair pressure on myself.”

Galitzine is not the only rising star who has spoken about the difficulties of burgeoning fame. In June, The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey admitted they had not yet “adjusted” to their new-found status.

Bottoms is due to open in the UK on 3 November.