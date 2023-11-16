The trailer for Nicholas Galitzine and Julianne Moore’s new Sky period drama Mary & George is here, and it’s as horny as it is chilling.

Red, White & Royal Blue star Nicholas Galitzine – who is no stranger to LGBTQ+ roles – plays George Villiers, Duke of Buckingham, the “beautiful and charismatic son” of Mary Villiers, played by Still Alice’s Oscar-winning actress, Julianne Moore.

You may like to watch

The limited series tells the “outrageous” and “unapologetic” true story of Mary moulding her charming son George to seduce King James VI of Scotland and I of England (played by Mayflies actor Tony Curran).

Together, the pair engage in treacherous scheming to ensure that George becomes King James’ “all-powerful lover”.

Their aim, the official synopsis for Mary & George reads, is to rise up the ranks to become “the richest, most titled and influential players the English court had ever seen, and the King’s most trusted advisors”.

“Prepared to stop at nothing and armed with her ruthless political steel, Mary married her way up the ranks, bribed politicians, colluded with criminals and clawed her way into the heart of the Establishment, making it her own,” the synopsis continues.

In the steamy 80-second trailer, King James appears immediately infatuated with Galitzine’s George from the second he lays eyes on him.

Subsequent scenes depict the pair appearing to engage in a raunchy queer orgy, and George topping King James.

Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine in Sky Atlantic and AMC’s queer historical drama Mary and George. (Sky TV/ AMC)

Yes, it’s a lot to take in, but we have a feeling the Red, White & Royal Blue fans will be, erm, more than happy to receive it.

“This world is full of monsters,” observes George in one scene, while another depicts Mary revealing that she “quite likes danger”.

There are blood-curdling screams, actual blood, and the possibility of murder, too – all the ingredients needed to make a truly tense period series.

Nicholas Galitzine in Mary & George. (Sky TV/ AMC)

It’s clear that Mary & George is going to be a historic psychodrama for the ages. Plus, with Moore and Galitzine in the leading roles, we can smell the awards already.

Joining Galitzine, Moore and Curran are The Split star Nicola Walker, The Wonder Malpractice’s Niamh Algar, Queen of Hearts star Trine Dyrholm and Slow Horses’ Sean Gilder.

Others involved in the project include Chernobyl’s Adrian Rawlins, The Witcher: Blood Origins’ Samuel Blenkin and Happy Valley’s Rina Mahoney.

Mary & George is written by Killing Eve’s DC Moore, while Living’s director Oliver Hermanus will helm the project.

The series arrives on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in 2024 in the UK, and on AMC in the US.