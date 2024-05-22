Billie Eilish and her relationships with women – and whether she has a girlfriend – has become an even more fiery topic since the release of her new album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

In November 2023, Billie Eilish came out as LGBTQ+, revealing that she is physically attracted to women, but feels “intimidated” by their “beauty and their presence.”

She expanded on this in April 2024, when she opened up about the journey she took while coming to terms with her sexuality, including realising when she wanted her “face in a vagina.”

This in turn means that the 22-year-old American singer-songwriter’s sexuality has gone from pixelated images to a topic she can confidently sing about.

Speculation about her dating history has long been the subject of gossip, with some fans believing that the women she has made out with on stage are far from strangers and asking: does Billie Eilish have a girlfriend? Or maybe even… two girlfriends?!

One woman that Billie Eilish has been linked to is Hellraiser actress Odessa A’zion.

In November 2023, Eilish uploaded a video of her and A’zion making out. It appeared to be taken on the night of the LACMA Art+Film Gala.

The “Bad Guy” hitmaker’s post was up briefly before it was swiftly deleted. This upload came soon after the singer spoke about her feelings towards women to Variety.

“I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real,” she revealed.

“I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life,” Eilish explained. “I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

Billie Eilish then slammed the headlines that she declared “outed her” and told anyone asking additional questions about her sexuality to “leave me alone”.

Who is Odessa A’zion?

A’zion is a 23-year-old actor from Los Angeles, California. In April 2024, PageSix reported that Eilish and A’zion seemed “giddy” as they intimately danced together at Coachella.

She is the daughter of actress Pamela Adlon and German director Felix Adlon.

Some significant roles in her filmography include Hellraiser, The Inhabitant and Sitting in Bars with Cake.

She has previously been romantically linked to Drew Starkey, but fans began to think otherwise after Eilish and A’zion appeared to be so physically close at Coachella.

What is Billie Eilish’s song ‘Lunch’ about?

“Lunch”, which appears on Eilish’s new album has been declared a “lesbian anthem.”

The instantly catchy track includes the lyrics: “I could eat that girl for lunch, yeah she dances on my tongue. Tastes like she might be the one, and I can never get enough, I could buy her so much stuff, it’s a craving, not a crush.

“So now she’s coming up the stairs, so I’m pulling up a chair, and I’m putting up my hair.”

Sapphics all across the globe are bobbing their heads to these explicitly queer lyrics.

Elsewhere, Eilish seductively croons: “Baby, I think you were made for me/ Somebody write down the recipe/ Been tryin’ hard not to overeat/ You’re just so sweet,” Billie sings over a delicate bassline.

“You need a seat? I’ll volunteer/ Now she’s smilin’ ear to ear/ She’s the headlights, I’m the deer.”

When previewing the track at Coachella, Eilish crossed the stage and seemed to smooch TikTok star Quenlin (Quen) Blackwell.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Eilish explained that “Lunch” helped her have a reckoning with her sexuality.

“That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real,” Eilish said.

“I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after. I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realised I wanted my face in a vagina.

“I was never planning on talking about my sexuality ever, in a million years. It’s really frustrating to me that it came up.”

After appearing to be physically intimate with both A’zion and Blackwell, Eilish’s fans pondered whether there was potentially a throuple situation afoot.

Further adding fuel to the fire, it was rumoured A’zion and Blackwell were dating back in 2021.

The trio had regularly been seen hanging out together, from posts on TikTok to being featured in each other’s Instagram photo dumps.

What is Billie Eilish’s song “Wildflower” about?

Billie Eilish being caught in a gay love triangle is the reading some fans take from the “Wildflower” track on Hit Me Hard And Soft.

On the track, Eilish is singing directly to an individual as she confesses to developing romantic feelings towards their ex.

She sings: “She was your girl / You showed her the world / But fell out of love and you both let go / She was crying on my shoulder / All I could do was hold her / Only made us closer until July.”

Later in the track, she confesses: “Every time you touch me, I just wonder how she felt.”

The song’s tension is easy to spot, but the fan’s attempt to identify the relevant individuals is much harder.

However, due to the Coachella kissing incidents, it’s not that surprising to see fans theorise that Eilish’s love triangle track is connected to two women: A’zion and Blackwell.

Others have noted that the song is probably about Eilish’s ex, the singer Jesse Rutherford, and his ex-girlfriend Devon Lee Carlson, who dated Rutherford for six years.

This may be more likely, especially considering that Carlson is the founder of the phone case company “Wildflower”.

In 2023, Eilish was spotted hand in hand leaving Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party with Carlson. This was after Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford had split.

At the end of the day, maybe we’ll never know the timeline of Eilish’s dating history – and, to be fair, it’s not any of our business. However, we queer women do love to speculate, and theorising about Eilish’s personal life and the meaning of her song lyrics fills our time between rewatches of The L Word and Orange Is The New Black.

Furthermore, as long as Billie Eilish keeps making sapphic bangers, no one’s complaining!